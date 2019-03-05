CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinal preview: Red Bulls, Dynamo with major tests

One week into the regular season, the New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo face the annual CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal test against Liga MX opposition.

Sporting KC set the tone last round with a resounding victory over two legs against struggling Toluca, but it will likely be a different story for the Red Bulls and Dynamo. The Red Bulls face a Santos Laguna team that’s won four of its last five matches in all competitions, while the Dynamo face the current Liga MX leaders in Tigres UANL, which is looking to win the double or treble this spring.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Both MLS clubs settled for 1-1 draws in the opening weekend of the season, unable to generate enough chances to send a message to their Liga MX counterparts. The only positive, at least for the Red Bulls, is that Club Leon routed Santos Laguna 3-0 last Saturday. Then again, that could help Santos play angry against the Red Bulls in Tuesday’s first leg match.