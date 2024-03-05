CONCACAF Champions Cup Bracket: Matchups, schedule for round of 16
The CONCACAF Champions Cup rolls into the Round of 16 with thrilling must-see matches.
Five Liga MX, including top of the Liga MX standings CF Monterrey and eight Major League Soccer teams, including Messi’s Inter Miami CF, will all be in action and are still competing for a spot in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with the winner qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States.
Here is all the information for the round of 16, which begins on Tuesday, March 5.
Soccer: How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 round of 16, plus betting odds for each game
2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg
Tuesday, March 5:
CS Herediano vs. SV Robinhood at 5:06 p.m. ET on FS2
Philadelphia Union vs. CF Pachuca at 7:06 p.m. ET on FS2
Orlando City vs. Tigres UANL at 9:06 p.m. ET on FS2
Wednesday, March 6:
New England Revolution vs. LD Alajuelense at 6:06 p.m. ET on FS2
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Columbus Crew AT 8:06 p.m. ET on FS2
CD Guadalajara vs. Club America at 10:06 p.m. ET on FS2
FC Cincinnati vs. CF Monterrey at 7:06 p.m., ET on FS2
Thursday, March 7:
FC Cincinnati vs. CF Monterrey at 7:06 p.m. ET on FS2
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF at 9:06 p.m. ET on FS2
2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg
Tuesday, March 12:
Columbus Crew vs. Houston Dynamo at 6:06 p.m. ET on FS1
CF Pachuca vs. Philadelphia Union at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1
Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Wednesday, March 13:
SV Robinhood vs. CS Herediano at 6:06 p.m. ET on FS2
Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS2
Club America vs. CD Guadalajara at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS2
Thursday, March 14:
LD Alajuelense vs. New England Revolution at 8:06 p.m. ET on FS2
CF Monterrey vs. FC Cincinnati at 10:15 p.m. ET at FS2
2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Bracket:
Quarterfinals:
The Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal matches will take place between April 2-April 11. Time and venues to be announced after the Round of 16 results.
The winner of CF Pachuca/Philadelphia Union will play winner of CS Herediano/SV Robinhood
The winner of Club America/CD Guadalajara will play winner of New England Revolution/LD Alajuelense
The winner of Columbus Crew/Houston Dynamo will play winner of Tigres UANL/Orlando City
The winner of FC Cincinnati/CF Monterrey will play the winner of Inter Miami CF/Nashville SC
Semifinals:
The Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal matches will take place between April 23- May 2. Time and venues to be announced after the quarterfinal results.
Final:
The Concacaf Champions Cup final match will take place June 2, 2024. Time and venues to be announced after the semifinal results.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Concacaf Cup: Bracket and Round of 16 matchups