CONCACAF Champions Cup Bracket: Matchups, schedule for round of 16

Mar 2, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with teammates Luis Suarez (9) and Jordi Alba (18) after scoring a goal in the second half against Orlando City at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The CONCACAF Champions Cup rolls into the Round of 16 with thrilling must-see matches.

Five Liga MX, including top of the Liga MX standings CF Monterrey and eight Major League Soccer teams, including Messi’s Inter Miami CF, will all be in action and are still competing for a spot in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with the winner qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States.

Here is all the information for the round of 16, which begins on Tuesday, March 5.

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg

Tuesday, March 5:

CS Herediano vs. SV Robinhood at 5:06 p.m. ET on FS2

Philadelphia Union vs. CF Pachuca at 7:06 p.m. ET on FS2

Orlando City vs. Tigres UANL at 9:06 p.m. ET on FS2

Wednesday, March 6:

New England Revolution vs. LD Alajuelense at 6:06 p.m. ET on FS2

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Columbus Crew AT 8:06 p.m. ET on FS2

CD Guadalajara vs. Club America at 10:06 p.m. ET on FS2

FC Cincinnati vs. CF Monterrey at 7:06 p.m., ET on FS2

Thursday, March 7:

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF at 9:06 p.m. ET on FS2

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg

Tuesday, March 12:

Columbus Crew vs. Houston Dynamo at 6:06 p.m. ET on FS1

CF Pachuca vs. Philadelphia Union at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1

Tigres UANL vs. Orlando City at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Wednesday, March 13:

SV Robinhood vs. CS Herediano at 6:06 p.m. ET on FS2

Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS2

Club America vs. CD Guadalajara at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS2

Thursday, March 14:

LD Alajuelense vs. New England Revolution at 8:06 p.m. ET on FS2

CF Monterrey vs. FC Cincinnati at 10:15 p.m. ET at FS2

2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Bracket:

Quarterfinals:

The Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal matches will take place between April 2-April 11. Time and venues to be announced after the Round of 16 results.

The winner of CF Pachuca/Philadelphia Union will play winner of CS Herediano/SV Robinhood

The winner of Club America/CD Guadalajara will play winner of New England Revolution/LD Alajuelense

The winner of Columbus Crew/Houston Dynamo will play winner of Tigres UANL/Orlando City

The winner of FC Cincinnati/CF Monterrey will play the winner of Inter Miami CF/Nashville SC

Semifinals:

The Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal matches will take place between April 23- May 2. Time and venues to be announced after the quarterfinal results.

Final:

The Concacaf Champions Cup final match will take place June 2, 2024. Time and venues to be announced after the semifinal results.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Concacaf Cup: Bracket and Round of 16 matchups