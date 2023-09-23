Con Edison Athlete of the Week: Lakeland football's Grady Leonard

Lakeland quarterback Grady Leonard is the Con Edison Athlete of the Week

Name: Grady Leonard

School: Lakeland

Sport: Football

Class: Senior

Athletics: Leonard had four passing touch downs in Friday's 46-20 win over Sleepy Hollow. ... He threw for 281 yards and four touchdown passes in the Hornets 41-13 win over Hen Hud last Thursday. He, the captain of the football team, also ran four 75 yards and one touchdown. ... In three games, he has over 600 passing yards, 120 rushing yards, eight passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns leading the Hornets to a 2-1 start. ... As a junior, Leonard garnered All Conference honors with 18 touchdowns and 1,750 yards. ... As a member of the basketball team, he garnered all league honors helping the Hornets make it to the County Center.

Extracurriculars: Leonard is a member of the National Honor Society. ... He's worked at Benvenutos II Pizzeria in Mohegan Lake for the last year.

Twitter: @LoHud_Debbie

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Con Edison Athlete of the Week: Lakeland's Grady Leonard