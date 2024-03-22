Con Edison Athlete of the Week: Horace Greeley swimmer Jack Cornish

Horace Greeley's Jack Cornish won the 500-yard freestyle at the Section 1 Swimming Championships at Felix Festa Feb. 14, 2024.

Name: Jack Cornish

School: Horace Greeley

Sport: Boys swimming

Class: Senior

Athletics: At the NYSPHSAA championships three weeks ago, Cornish won the state and Federation championship in the 500-yard freestyle. His time of 4:30.93 is in consideration for All-American status and broke a record that had stood since 1989. He helped power the Quakers to third straight team win. ... He won the 500 free at last month's Section 1 championships, garnering All-Section honors. He took second in the 200 freestyle, helping the Quakers win a third straight Section 1 team championship. ... In January, at the conference championships, Cornish competed in both events and finished second in both, earning All-League honors. ... Cornish is a member of the Badgers Swim Club in Larchmont, where he trains and competes year-round. ... He will be continuing his athletic career at Johns Hopkins University and will be studying molecular and cellular biology.

Jack Cornish of Horace Greeley won the 100-yard freestyle at the Section 1 boys swimming championships at Felix Festa Middle School Feb. 14, 2023.

Extracurriculars: Cornish is a member of the Boys Scouts of America and has the rank of Life Scout.

