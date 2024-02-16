Computers? Don’t talk about computers! Rutgers basketball’s Steve Pikiell responds to analyst projections for his team

Rutgers basketball has won four straight games, with the Scarlet Knights suddenly turning around a season that seemed stuck in neutral. And with Rutgers win over Northwestern on Thursday night, head coach Steve Pikiell took the time to defend his locker room…and make a point about analysts projecting his team’s downfall.

Pikiell, in fact, pointed out his take on computer projections and analysis as his team claws its way back into the postseason conversation. Computers, Pikiell said, have no place once the ball goes into play.

(Pikiell didn’t hear this week’s news about the return of EA Sports College Football apparently but his broader point remains).

But it was a bit of a rant that paged his inner Jim Mora Sr.

After four straight wins, Rutgers isn’t a lock for the postseason by any stretch. But they are certainly in the conversation again. It was a laughable thought two weeks ago.

“These guys figure it out. That’s what happens. Games aren’t played on computers,” Pikiell told reporters after the game. “Referees make calls during games. Guys are hurt. Guys are injured and the guys figure it out. These guys have done a fantastic job of figuring it out and that’s what I like the most. No games are played on computers. Keep that in mind. We need to go through the game. We need to make free throws. That KenPom guy – I need to recruit him because this guy has every answer to everything. “He’s never played and I don’t think he shoots well. I don’t think he’s a good defender but he’s got every answer to everything. Still got to play the games.”

With the win, Rutgers is now 14-10 (6-7 Big Ten). They have a lot more work to do if they are going to make the postseason but they are at least putting themselves in a position to contend.

This win, over a Northwestern team that projects to be in the NCAA Tournament, is a nice resume builder for Rutgers. They overcame a significant deficit midway through the first half to get the 63-60 win.

Oskar Palmquist came off the bench to make three big shots, all three-pointers, to spark the comeback.

“We have been down and this team just keeps on fighting. Oskar really helped us in the first half by making some huge shots and cutting their lead to seven,” Pikiell said. “You will be up sometimes, you will be down sometimes. This group is really practicing the right way. We’re doing a great job at getting prepared for these games and you never know what obstacle you will face. It just takes everybody to stay alive and I appreciate it.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire