What do computer projections say about LSU’s playoff hopes?

LSU has reentered the national discussion following its overtime win against Alabama.

LSU, now sitting at 7-2, controls its own destiny in the SEC West. If the Tigers seal up the division, they’ll likely face Georgia in the SEC title game.

A win in Atlanta would put LSU in playoff consideration. Let’s see the odds the current models give the Tigers of making the cut on selection Sunday.

FiveThirtyEight gives LSU a 15% shot at making the CFP. With a win on Saturday, those odds go up to 20%. Win out, and FiveThirtyEight puts LSU’s hopes at 86%.

ESPN is a little less bullish on the Tigers. FPI gives LSU just a 5.8% chance of making the playoff. If LSU wins out, ESPN’s model gives it a 55% chance of making the cut.

A two-loss team has never made the CFP. It’s rare that a two-loss team even enters the discussion by the time we get to November, but because LSU is in the SEC, it has plenty of opportunities to make up for those losses.

