Will Compton expects to hit the open market, Raiders return possible

Linebacker Will Compton joined the Raiders last October and started four of the nine games that he played with the team, but he doesn’t expect a deal to stay with the club to come before the start of free agency this month.

Compton tweeted a reply to a report that the Browns will let Joe Schobert hit the open market by saying that he’s also headed for free agency when the new league year is underway. After being asked if that meant there was no chance of being back with the Raiders, Compton replied that the door is open on his end.

“Definitely chance with Raiders. Had great meetings on the way out. Nothing is off the table,” Compton wrote.

Compton had 41 tackles after joining the Raiders last season. He played 12 games for the Titans in 2018 and spent his first five seasons with Washington.

