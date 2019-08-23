A comprehensive Seattle Seahawks injury report

Pete Carroll had a laundry list of injury updates on Friday afternoon before the Seattle Seahawks took off for Los Angeles. The biggest news was David Moore suffering a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice.

Moore won't be ready for the start of the regular season, and it sounds like the second-year wide receiver could be on the shelf for quite some time. Carroll didn't sound optimistic at all that Moore would return in the near future. He's likely headed for either short-term or season-ending Injured Reserve. In the meantime, Jaron Brown is the odds-on favorite to be Seattle's No. 2 receiver in Week 1.

Here's the rest of Seattle's injury report.

- DK Metcalf (knee) is "on track to make a great recovery." The rookie's status remains up in the air for Week 1. Once he gets back to full speed, he's likely to take over as the Seahawks No. 2 behind Tyler Lockett.

- Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder/groin) has a chance to practice next week. Carroll would really like to get him two full weeks of practice before the opener. Ansah's shoulder is fine, he's just working through the groin strain right now.

- Jamarco Jones (hip flexor) is really close to playing and may be available for the preseason finale against the Oakland Raiders.

- Shaquem Griffin (knee) won't make it back to play vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. He's day-to-day at this point.

- Marquise Blair (back) has a bruised back. He was earlier diagnosed with back spasms. Regardless, he won't play against Los Angeles.

- Lano Hill (hip) will make his preseason debut. The Seahawks have eased him back into the fold but Carroll shared his eagerness to see the third-year safety play on Saturday.

- Bo Scarbrough (groin) won't be ready to play against the Chargers.

- Mike Iupati (foot/calf) is taking part in walkthroughs and could practice as soon as next week. Carroll said Iupati will "certainly be ready for the opener barring any setbacks."

- L.J. Collier (ankle) should be able to cut and change direction next week. He's been "bouncing around" this week. "He looks like he's ready to come back," Carroll said. The Seahawks are being cautious with their 2019 first-round pick.

- George Fant (ankle) may return to practice next week. He'll be ready for the opener, per Carroll.

- Ed Dickson (knee) is still "a ways away." If Seattle wants to keep him around, they'll have to put him on the active roster for a day before moving him to short-term Injured Reserve.

A comprehensive Seattle Seahawks injury report