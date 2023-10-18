A comprehensive look back at Matty Healy's dating history

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Good morning, did you wake up suddenly curious about Matty Healy’s relationship history and personal life for no reason in particular? Hello and welcome, this is a safe space where we’re briefly and concisely going over who The 1975 front man has dated, both semi-publicly and according to ~rumours~.

Gabriette, September 2023

The 34-year-old British frontman was photographed arm-in-arm with Gabbriette in New York on 4th September, when they were also photographed kissing and cuddling.

Gabbriette is a social media content creator who has collaborated with the likes of Balenciaga, Isabel Marant, Diesel and Heaven. She's renowned for her indie-sleaze aesthetic, thanks to the grungy makeup and thin eyebrows, while she also gains traction for her cooking videos, which she shares across her platforms.

Taylor Swift, May 2023

Getty Images

The pair broke the internet in May 2023 after it was rumoured that they were dating. The romance speculation came just weeks after the 33-year-old announced her split from actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she'd been with for six years.

According to an Entertainment Tonight source at the time, "Taylor and Matty like each other... Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out."

By 4th June, break up reports emerged, suggesting it was just a casual thing.

Charlotte Briar D’Alessio, December 2022

Christian Vierig - Getty Images

Most recently, Matty has been connected to Canadian model Charlotte Briar D’Alessio—who he was first linked to back in December.

FKA Twigs, 2019 - 2022

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Matty and FKA Twigs allegedly started dating in around 2019 but were said to have broken up in summer 2022 due to “work commitments.”

Gabriella Brooks, 2015 - 2019

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Matty and Gabriella reportedly dated from 2015 to 2019. In an interview with The Guardian (who said they split in summer ’19), Matty said, “My 20s was fucking chaos and I didn’t live a domestic life so there are lots of things I’ve just not learned. I’m not emotionally very mature.

"There have been times when it does damage my relationships and I ask myself: ‘Why do I value my career so much?’ I’m trying to relinquish that idea. I want to have a period in my life when I’m not conflicted about it.”

Ali Lohan, 2014

Robert Kamau - Getty Images

There were unverified rumours about Matty and Ali dating back in 2014 (around the same time there were unverified rumours that he and Taylor Swift were into each other), but again — they were never confirmed. For those who don't know, Ali is an American singer and, yep, Lindsay's sister.

And there you have it! Matty Healy’s entire relationship history.

