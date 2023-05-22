The complicated legacy of Jim Brown
Michael Smith and Michael Holley take a look back at NFL legend Jim Brown, go through his resume of greatness and his complicated legacy with protest and women.
Brown's legacy went much further than just football.
The NFL's smallest market will host the league's biggest offseason event.
There are limits not only to when flexes are permitted, but how many games can be flexed.
Hopkins spoke openly for the first time about his desires for his NFL future amid ongoing rumors that his exit from Arizona is imminent.
Stocks closed mixed on Monday as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Republican Kevin McCarthy prepared to meet to resume debt-ceiling negotiations later in the day.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick things off by analyzing the latest reporting around the looming contract extension for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who has indicated he may be willing to take a more team-friendly deal like Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady. Burrow's comments are yet another sign that Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed contract was a complete outlier. They move on to discussing the new wave of investigations by the NFL into gambling policy violations. What needs to change about the current set of rules to ensure these violations don't continue? Next, the duo talk about the report that San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance has improved his throwing motion this offseason. Robinson points out that once these type of reports start coming out, it's usually a bad sign for the state of the quarterback's career. Later, Robinson and McDonald dive into second-year players who are primed for a breakout season, including Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, Baltimore Ravens SAF Kyle Hamilton, Philadelphia Eagles DT Jordan Davis, New Orleans Saints CB Alontae Taylor and Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Rachaad White.
This third quarterback will be eligible to be activated during the game.
The league suspended 5 players in April for various NFL gambling violations
The woman who accused Davis of assault no longer wanted to proceed with the case.
Two of the most high-profile progressive prosecutors in the country resigned last week, marking a significant setback for criminal justice reform.
The Nuggets could close out the West finals Monday. Here's a side, a player prop and a Finals MVP bet we like ahead of Game 4.
As President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meet again Monday, some are publicly planning for what the world could look like on June 1 with no deal in place.
The Nuggets are on the verge of some history.
Clowney was Houston's No. 1 overall pick in 2014.
During the Eagles Autism Challenge Race, Brown had to dash out of the way when a car ran a stop sign.