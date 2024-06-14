Compliance Solutions Championship moving to Owasso in 2025

Just under a week remains before the second edition of the Compliance Solution Championship, but on Wednesday it was confirmed this will also be the last time it’s held in Norman.

The tournament will be moved from Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club to the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso starting in 2025. The news that the tournament was moving was first reported on The Sports Animal by Sam Humphreys. The Korn Ferry Tour confirmed the news on Wednesday.

A statement from the Korn Ferry Tour said a decision was made to transition the tournament to a televised Korn Ferry Tour Finals event held in the fall, instead of a regular Tour stop like the 2023 and 2024 versions.

“The Korn Ferry Tour is grateful for the hospitality from the University of Oklahoma and Jimmie Austin Golf Club’s staff and membership, as well as the support of the entire Norman community,” a statement from the Korn Ferry Tour said.

The 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship at Jimmie Austin begins on Thursday, June 20 and ends on Sunday, June 23. For more information on tickets and spectator information go to compliancesolutionschampionship.com.

The Compliance Solutions Championship is the only professional golf tournament held annually in the state of Oklahoma.

The original contract made Jimmie Austin the host of the Korn Ferry Tour’s tournament with Compliance Solutions named the title sponsor. That contract was set to expire after five years and started in 2023.

Several changes were made ahead of the second edition of the tournament and now it appears a change in venue is next. Anera Sports owned and operated the event in the first year, but they were replaced by HNS Sports, a golf event management company out of Dublin, Ohio.

The Folds of Honor also joined the event as one of the tournament’s two official charity sponsors. The Folds of Honor is headquartered at the Patriot Golf Club.

“We look forward to a great week at Jimmie Austin Golf Club and will share more information about the future of the Compliance Solutions Championship and the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour schedule later this year.”

Former Sooners returning home — On Thursday, tournament officials announced that former Oklahoma golfers Logan McAllister, Quad Cummins and Patrick Welch have committed to playing in this year’s tournament.

McAllister will be coming off the first major appearance of his career at the U.S. Open.

Oklahoma State alumni Kris Ventura, Morgan Hoffman and Bo Van Pelt have also committed to competing in the event.

The only other player that has committed to playing in the tournament is John Daly II. The redshirt sophomore at Arkansas and son of two-time major winner John Daly accepted a sponsors exemption to the tournament and will be making his pro debut.

Monday qualifiers for the Compliance Solutions Championship will be held at The Territory Golf Club in Duncan and Winter Creek in Blanchard. The full field will be released following those two qualifiers.

Cummins is ranked seventh in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings heading into the Wichita Open this weekend. Welch is in his first full season as a professional after five seasons at Oklahoma.