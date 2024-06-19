Complex £60m release clause for priority Chelsea target explained as talks advance

Chelsea look to be advancing in talks to sign their priority transfer target this summer, but there is a complex release clause to get past first.

The release clause itself is pretty low at £60m for the calibre of player we are speaking about and his valuation will increase automatically.

But Chelsea apparently have some work left to do on the deal to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace this summer, and not just due to the release clause.

According to The BBC, Chelsea face competition from Newcastle and Bayern Munich for Olise this summer.

However, they also say that Crystal Palace have now granted Chelsea permission to talk to the 22-year-old winger, which suggests this move is advancing.

Complicated release clause

Chelsea pushing for Olise

Every report on this deal has just said that there is a complicated release clause, but we have often been unable to know or hear what those details are.

Well, the above report claims that there will be some money owed to some of Olise’s former clubs, which will be some of the reasons for the complexities. But not only that, some money will also be paid to Olise, so it sounds like there is a lot on the financial side to work out.

The report claims Olise has a release clause worth in the region of £60m and any deal will be complex, with percentages due to his former club Reading, Palace and Olise himself.

This certainly makes it a lot less straightforward and would explain why this one might take some time to get over the line.

Olise would be worth it though and I am sure that Chelsea will do all they can to get this done. He is such a high calibre player and would make an instant impact at Chelsea.