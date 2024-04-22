I completed the London Marathon and this is what makes it the greatest race in the world

Our chief sports reporter Jeremy Wilson after finishing the 2024 London Marathon - Jeremy Wilson

Call it a moment of mid-life crisis but, after being on The Mall last year to report on the London Marathon, I was hit by an urge to step onto the other side of the barriers.

It is an event, after all, that surely has a convincing case to be the very best single platform of sport - and everything it can be - on the entire calendar.

There was also a rather child-like thought. I had run the 2000 London Marathon, a month before my 24th birthday, and a finishing time just over four hours and five minutes had prompted the repeatedly empty claim that one day I would run a sub four-hour marathon.

Another 24 years had come and gone, a few stones had been added in weight, but my very peripheral involvement on the sidelines had evidently sparked something. Six months would pass of running four times a week, trying not to overeat, being told by my 15-year-old son that I am still ridiculously slow, and entering a world of hydration products, anti-blister socks and, yes, those super shoes.

There is a slight misconception about the footwear that have transformed running since Nike brought the first models on the market in 2017. Many people still think that they are only available for upwards of £250 and are the sole preserve of the elite. Not so. Like any major innovation, there are top-of-the-range upgrades every year but every company now has their own version of the original design that has become ever cheaper and more available.

Our correspondent finishing the London Marathon in 2000 - Jeremy Wilson

My own Adidas Adizero 3s cost £160 - some £60 cheaper than the RRP if you didn’t mind the purple they had clearly struggled to shift - and the vast majority of those running on Sunday were also wearing some sort of super shoe. Nike’s new £285 bright yellow Alphafly 3s were everywhere.

Not only are these shoes faster - estimates for the elites are around three minutes, rising to five or 10 minutes for someone of a four-hour pace - but they also allow you to noticeably recover better following training.

They certainly helped just get me on the startline for a day full of different highlights. There was the packed train ride from Waterloo, where excited strangers from all over the world shared stories and expectations. A quiet hour laid in the morning sun on Blackheath Common and briefly nodding off to the sound of that unmistakable BBC marathon music. And then the run itself.

It is something that you often hear, but the phenomenal crowds truly are humbling. They definitely also seem to have grown. My memory of 2000 was a few quiet periods shortly after the start as you wind your way to the Cutty Sark and then the first really big explosion of noise and music. It was the same around the Isle of Dogs between the other famously raucous parts on Tower Bridge, through Canary Wharf and then along the Embankment.

But not this time. The streets were lined at every point, with the more residential areas crammed with children offering high fives or sweets and people just shouting encouragement from the windows of their homes. You are on a 26.1-mile tidal wave of goodwill.

Runners gain a second or third wind from the encouraging crowds who line the streets of London - Getty Images/Henry Nicholls

Other runners also provided both distraction and inspiration: From the guy who looked capable of matching the elites but paused every few hundred metres for selfies with any crowd of wellwishers that took his fancy before sprinting back past and repeating that cycle; to the woman dressed as a Star Wars character (I spotted the super shoes under the outfit), and then the super-human person running while single-handedly guiding an assisted wheelchair and its disabled passenger.

My own more modest efforts could be split into three parts. Feeling surprisingly good for about 20 miles. Feeling OK but having my legs gradually seize up for the next four miles. And then feeling frankly pretty awful - sick and a tad feint - for the last mile or so. But I did make it inside four hours, going 16 minutes faster than 2000, and so my own rather irrelevant little goal had been ticked off.

A further lasting impression was left while walking back over the Golden Jubilee Bridge and simply pausing to look down along the Embankment at this sea of runners, each with their own personal story, who had started passing this point just before midday and would continue until dusk. More than 50,000 people would finish (a record) and more than £67 million had been raised for numerous good causes (another record). Incidentally, I have been pointing anyone who wished to donate in the direction of Bob Wilson’s fabulous Willow Foundation charity.

One final memory would come at Waterloo station. Another marathon finisher had just been handed a large chicken burrito but, at the moment to pay, discovered that his bank card had gone missing amongst all his kit. The cashier wasn’t about to back down and there were blank looks all-round. But out of nowhere came a passer-by who, without breaking stride or even pausing for thanks, got out his phone, beeped through the transaction and, in a loud cockney voice, declared: “It’s on me, mate, you’ve just done the marathon.” It was a gesture which somehow summed up the spirit that this event inspires.

