Complete WWE and NXT pay-per-view schedule

If you've subscribed to the WWE Network – or are considering shelling out for a pay-per-view event, you'll most likely want to know what's happening and when.

Well, Digital Spy has you covered. Below is a complete calendar of all upcoming WWE and NXT pay-per-views and special events.





And of course, after WrestleMania 34, it's all dual-brand pay-per-views for the foreseeable future on the main roster, so it'll be the very best of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live competing on PPV every month.

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, December 16, 2018

Where: SAP Center in San Jose, California

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Asuka [Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match]

WWE Raw Women's Championship : Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nia Jax

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship : The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Mixed Match Challenge Final: Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox) (with The Singh Brothers) vs. Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella)

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin [Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match]. [If Strowman wins he is given a WWE Universal Championship Match and Corbin loses his Acting GM role. If Corbin wins he becomes full time Raw GM]

Natalya vs Ruby Riott [Tables Match]

Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley [Ladder Match - with guitar atop of the ladder]

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton [Chairs Match]

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool

Brand: NXT

When: Saturday, January 12, 2019

Where: Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive

Match Card:

(TBA)

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix

Brand: NXT

When: Saturday, January 26, 2019

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive

Match Card:

(TBA)

Royal Rumble 2019

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, January 27, 2019

Where: Chase Field Phoenix, Arizona

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

(TBA)

NXT TakeOver

Brand: NXT

When: Saturday, April 6, 2019

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive

Match Card:

(TBA)

WrestleMania 35

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, April 7, 2019

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

(TBA)

SummerSlam 2019

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, August 11, 2019

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

(TBA)

Survivor Series 2019

Brand: Raw and SmackDown

When: Sunday, November 24, 2019

Where: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois

How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view

Match Card:

(TBA)

