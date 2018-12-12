Complete WWE and NXT pay-per-view schedule
If you've subscribed to the WWE Network – or are considering shelling out for a pay-per-view event, you'll most likely want to know what's happening and when.
Well, Digital Spy has you covered. Below is a complete calendar of all upcoming WWE and NXT pay-per-views and special events.
And of course, after WrestleMania 34, it's all dual-brand pay-per-views for the foreseeable future on the main roster, so it'll be the very best of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live competing on PPV every month.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2018
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, December 16, 2018
Where: SAP Center in San Jose, California
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Asuka [Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match]
WWE Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nia Jax
WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs AJ Styles
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)
WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
Mixed Match Challenge Final: Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox) (with The Singh Brothers) vs. Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella)
Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin [Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match]. [If Strowman wins he is given a WWE Universal Championship Match and Corbin loses his Acting GM role. If Corbin wins he becomes full time Raw GM]
Natalya vs Ruby Riott [Tables Match]
Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre
Elias vs. Bobby Lashley [Ladder Match - with guitar atop of the ladder]
Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton [Chairs Match]
NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool
Brand: NXT
When: Saturday, January 12, 2019
Where: Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive
Match Card:
(TBA)
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix
Brand: NXT
When: Saturday, January 26, 2019
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive
Match Card:
(TBA)
Royal Rumble 2019
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, January 27, 2019
Where: Chase Field Phoenix, Arizona
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
(TBA)
NXT TakeOver
Brand: NXT
When: Saturday, April 6, 2019
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
How To Watch: WWE Network Exclusive
Match Card:
(TBA)
WrestleMania 35
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, April 7, 2019
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
(TBA)
SummerSlam 2019
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, August 11, 2019
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
(TBA)
Survivor Series 2019
Brand: Raw and SmackDown
When: Sunday, November 24, 2019
Where: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois
How To Watch: WWE Network and pay-per-view
Match Card:
(TBA)
Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.
('You Might Also Like',)