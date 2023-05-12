Complete week-by-week schedule for 18-week, 17-game 2023 NFL regular season
The schedule has been released for the 2023 NFL season.
The NFL's 272-game slate kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7. The season's opening week also will feature Aaron Rodgers' debut with the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football" against the Buffalo Bills.
The 2023 NFL schedule also includes five international games: Three games will be played in London, while two others will take place in Frankfurt.
Below you will find the complete week-by-week schedule for the upcoming NFL season.
All times Eastern.
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 7
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Sept. 10
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns , 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 11
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 14
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 17
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX
New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 18
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., ABC
WEEK 3
Thursday, Sept. 21
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 24
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., FOX
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX
New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 25
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m., ABC
Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 4
Thursday, Sept. 28
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 1
Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley), 9:30 a.m., ESPN+
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., FOX
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 2
Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 5
Thursday, Oct. 5
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 8
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX
New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Oct. 9
Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 6
Thursday, Oct. 12
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 15
Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. NFLN
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX
Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FOX
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m., FOX
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Oct. 16
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 19
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 22
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., FOX
Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Oct. 23
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 29
Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., FOX
New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., FOX
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Oct. 30
Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 9
Thursday, Nov. 2
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 5
Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., FOX
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Nov. 6
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 10
Thursday, Nov. 9
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 12
Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m. NFLN
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., FOX
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX
New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Nov. 13
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
WEEK 11
Thursday, Nov. 16
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 19
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., FOX
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Nov. 20
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
WEEK 12
Thursday, Nov. 23
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m., FOX
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m., NBC
Friday, Nov. 24
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 3 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 26
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., FOX
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Nov. 27
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m., ESPN*
WEEK 13
Thursday, Nov. 30
Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 3
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m., FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Dec. 4
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m., ESPN*
WEEK 14
Thursday, Dec. 7
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., FOX
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Dec. 11
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m., ESPN*
Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ABC*
WEEK 15
Thursday, Dec. 14
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 16
Matchup TBD 1 p.m. NFLN
Matchup TBD 4:30 p.m. NFLN
Matchup TBD 8:15 p.m. NFLN
Saturday matchup pool
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, Dec. 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., FOX
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Dec. 18
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN*
WEEK 16
Thursday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 23
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m., NBC
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m., Peacock
Sunday, Dec. 24
Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX
Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m., FOX
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. NFLN
Monday, Dec. 25
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs , 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m., FOX
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ABC
WEEK 17
Thursday, Dec. 28
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 30
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Sunday, Dec. 31
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., FOX
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC*
WEEK 18
Saturday, Jan. 6
Matchup TBD 4:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC*
Matchup TBD 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC*
Sunday, Jan. 7
Matchup TBD 1 p.m., CBS*
Matchup TBD 1 p.m., FOX*
Matchup TBD 4:25 p.m., CBS*
Matchup TBD 4:25 p.m., FOX*
Matchup TBD 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Week 18 matchup pool (Date/time/network TBD)
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
*Select prime time games subject to change; Week 18 game times/TV TBD.
What are the NFL's schedule flexing guidelines?
The NFL will continue to use “flexible scheduling” this season:
For "Sunday Night Football," games can be flexed up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17.
For "Monday Night Football" flexing can be used at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12–17.
The games initially scheduled for "Sunday Night Football" (on NBC) and "Monday Night Football" (ESPN or ABC) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change.
Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night or Monday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon;Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET.
For Week 18, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. The schedule for Week 18 will be announced no later than six days prior to that week's Saturday game (Jan. 6, 2024).
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL schedule 2023: Complete week-by-week slate for upcoming season