Complete week-by-week schedule for 18-week, 17-game 2022 NFL regular season

The schedule has been released for the 2022 NFL season.

The NFL's 272-game slate kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8. The season's opening week also will feature a "Monday Night Football" matchup in which new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will return to Seattle to face his former team.

The 2022 NFL schedule also includes five international games: Three games in London, one in Munich, Germany, and one in Mexico City.

Below you will find the complete week-by-week schedule for the upcoming NFL season.

All times Eastern. Sunday night games subject to flexing after Week 5.

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 8

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Sept. 11