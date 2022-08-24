Complete week-by-week 2022 Big Ten football schedule

Believe it or not folks, there’s some football coming to a stadium, television, or streaming device near you this weekend. That’s right, Week 0 is almost upon us and we’ve even got a couple of Big Ten games to watch.

It should be another entertaining slate of games in the heartland with what’s sure to be some surprises, exhilarating games, and hopefully, a run or two to the College Football Playoff by a couple of conference squads.

Ohio State is expected to get back into form after a year of watching Michigan take its first crown since 2004, but the games must be played to determine things on the field.

To get you ready, and so that you can reference back anytime you want, here is the complete week-by-week schedule of all the Big Ten games as we get ready to kick off the 2022 season.

Week 0

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 5: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats talk before the game at Memorial Stadium on October 5, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Saturday, August 27

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Time | 12:30 pm ET

Network | Fox

Location | Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Illinois vs. Wyoming

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Champaign, IL (Memorial Stadium)



Week 1

Ohio State football vs. Notre Dame now officially a top-five matchup

Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Braxton Miller (1) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) attempts to tackle in the first quarter of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, Sept. 1

Penn State at Purdue

Time | 8:00 pm ET

Network | Fox

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Minnesota vs. New Mexico State

Time | 9:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Friday, Sept. 2

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

Time | 7:00 pm ET

Network | ESPN

Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Illinois at Indiana

Time | 8:00 pm ET

Network | FS1

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Saturday, Sept. 3

Michigan vs. Colorado State

Time | Noon ET

Network | ABC

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Iowa vs. South Dakota State

Time | Noon ET

Network | FS1

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Maryland vs. Buffalo

Time | Noon ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Rutgers at Boston College

Time | Noon ET

Network | ACC Network

Location | Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)

Nebraska vs. North Dakota

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois State

Time | 7:00 pm ET

Network | FS1

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Time | 7:030 pm ET

Network | ABC

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Week 2

Sep 11, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Jack Plumb (79) and punter Tory Taylor (9) celebrate with the Cy-Hawk trophy after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 27-17. Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 10

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

Time | Noon ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Minnesota vs. Western Illinois

Time | Noon ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Northwestern vs. Duke

Time | Noon ET

Network | FS1

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Penn State vs. Ohio

Time | Noon ET

Network | ABC

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Wisconsin vs. Washington State

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | Fox

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Maryland at Charlotte

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | TBD

Location | Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Michigan State vs. Akron

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Spartan Stadium (Eats Lansing, MI)

Iowa vs. Iowa State

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Illinois vs. Virginia

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | ESPNU

Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Purdue vs. Indiana State

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Rutgers vs. Wagner

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern

Time | 7:30 pm ET

Network | FS1

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Michigan vs. Hawaii

Time | 8:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Indiana vs. Idaho

Time | 8:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Week 3

Penn State’s Brandon Smith almost comes up with an interception in the second quarter against Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 17

Michigan vs. UConn

Time | Noon ET

Network | ABC

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

Time | Noon ET

Network | Fox

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Northwestern vs. Southern Illinois

Time | Noon ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Purdue at Syracuse

Time | Noon ET

Network | ESPN2

Location | JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky

Time | Noon ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Rutgers at Temple

Time | 2:00 pm ET

Network | ESPN+

Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Penn State at Auburn

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | CBS

Location | Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, AL)

Minnesota vs. Colorado

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | ESPN2

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Ohio State vs. Toledo

Time | 7:00 pm ET

Network | Fox

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Michigan State at Washington

Time | 7:30 pm ET

Network | ABC

Location | Husky Stadium (Seattle, WA)

Iowa vs. Nevada

Time | 7:30 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Maryland vs. SMU

Time | 7:30 pm ET

Network | FS1

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Week 4

Big Ten Championship Game history in photos - Buckeyes Wire

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) hits Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) as he throws during the second half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, Sept. 22

Illinois vs. Chattanooga

Time | 8:30 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Time | TBD

Network | ABC

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Minnesota at Michigan State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Indiana at Cincinnati

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

Iowa at Rutgers

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Northwestern vs. Miami (OH)

Time | TBD

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Penn State vs. Central Michigan

Time | TBD

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Maryland at Michigan

Time | Noon ET

Network | TBD

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic

Time | 7:30 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Week 5

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacks Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Saturday, Oct. 1

Michigan at Iowa

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Michigan State at Maryland

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Illinois at Wisconsin

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Indiana at Nebraska

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Northwestern at Penn State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Purdue at Minnesota

Time | Noon ET

Network | TBD

Location | Huntington Bank Field (Minneapolis, MN)

Rutgers at Ohio State

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | TBD

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Week 6

Former Ohio State RB Master Teague gets 2nd chance, signed by Steelers

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) runs over Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and tries to avoid cornerback Ronald Williams (9) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers

Time | 7:00 pm ET

Network | FS!

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Ohio State at Michigan State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Iowa at Illinois

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Purdue at Maryland

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Michigan at Indiana

Time | Noon ET

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Week 7

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill tackles Penn State running back Caziah Holmes during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Saturday, Oct. 15

Penn State at Michigan

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Spartan Field (East Lansing, MI)

Nebraska at Purdue

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Maryland at Indiana

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Minnesota at Illinois

Time | Noon ET

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Week 8

Nov 4, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Joshua Jackson (left) and linebacker Josey Jewell (right) celebrate an interception by Jackson during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa won 55-24. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 22

Iowa at Ohio State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Indiana at Rutgers

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Purdue at Wisconsin

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Northwestern at Maryland

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Minnesota at Penn State

Time | Noon ET

Network | TBD

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Week 9

Michigan State’s J.D. Duplain, center, celebrates near the pile where Kenneth Walker III scored a touchdown against Michigan during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Saturday, Oct. 29

Ohio State at Penn State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Michigan State at Michigan

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Rutgers at Minnesota

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Illinois at Nebraska

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Northwestern at Iowa

Time | 3:00 pm ET

Network | TBD

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Week 10

Dec 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) catches a pass for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (29) in the first half of the Big Ten conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 5

Ohio State at Northwestern

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Michigan at Rutgers

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Michigan State at Illinois

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Maryland at Wisconsin

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Minnesota at Nebraska

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Iowa at Purdue

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Penn State at Indiana

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Week 11

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Wisconsin beat Iowa, 24-22. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 12

Indiana at Ohio State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Nebraska at Michigan

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Rutgers at Michigan State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Wisconsin at Iowa

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Purdue at Illinois

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Northwestern at Minnesota

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Maryland at Penn State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Week 12

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 19

Ohio State at Maryland

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Illinois at Michigan

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Indiana at Michigan State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Iowa at Minnesota

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Northwestern at Purdue

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Penn State at Rutgers

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Week 13

Ohio State modest favorite over Michigan in early betting lines

Ohio State and Michigan line up for a short-yardage play. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Friday, Nov. 25

Nebraska at Iowa

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Saturday, Nov. 26

Michigan State at Penn State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Illinois at Northwestern

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Purdue at Indiana

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Rutgers at Maryland

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Michigan at Ohio State

Time | Noon ET

Network | Fox

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Big Ten Championship Game

Mar 13, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Lucas Oil Stadium is seen following the cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament due to concerns over the Covid 19 coronavirus. Lucas Oil Stadium was to be the site of an NCAA men’s basketball regional. Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

East Division Winner vs. West Division Winner

Time | 8:00 pm ET

Network | Fox

Location | Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

