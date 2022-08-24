Complete week-by-week 2022 Big Ten football schedule
Believe it or not folks, there’s some football coming to a stadium, television, or streaming device near you this weekend. That’s right, Week 0 is almost upon us and we’ve even got a couple of Big Ten games to watch.
It should be another entertaining slate of games in the heartland with what’s sure to be some surprises, exhilarating games, and hopefully, a run or two to the College Football Playoff by a couple of conference squads.
Ohio State is expected to get back into form after a year of watching Michigan take its first crown since 2004, but the games must be played to determine things on the field.
To get you ready, and so that you can reference back anytime you want, here is the complete week-by-week schedule of all the Big Ten games as we get ready to kick off the 2022 season.
Week 0
LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 5: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats talk before the game at Memorial Stadium on October 5, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Saturday, August 27
Nebraska vs. Northwestern
Time | 12:30 pm ET
Network | Fox
Location | Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
Illinois vs. Wyoming
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Champaign, IL (Memorial Stadium)
Week 1
Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Braxton Miller (1) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) attempts to tackle in the first quarter of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday, Sept. 1
Penn State at Purdue
Time | 8:00 pm ET
Network | Fox
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Minnesota vs. New Mexico State
Time | 9:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Friday, Sept. 2
Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
Time | 7:00 pm ET
Network | ESPN
Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
Illinois at Indiana
Time | 8:00 pm ET
Network | FS1
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Saturday, Sept. 3
Michigan vs. Colorado State
Time | Noon ET
Network | ABC
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Iowa vs. South Dakota State
Time | Noon ET
Network | FS1
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Maryland vs. Buffalo
Time | Noon ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Rutgers at Boston College
Time | Noon ET
Network | ACC Network
Location | Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)
Nebraska vs. North Dakota
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Wisconsin vs. Illinois State
Time | 7:00 pm ET
Network | FS1
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Time | 7:030 pm ET
Network | ABC
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Week 2
Sep 11, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Jack Plumb (79) and punter Tory Taylor (9) celebrate with the Cy-Hawk trophy after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 27-17. Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 10
Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
Time | Noon ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Minnesota vs. Western Illinois
Time | Noon ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Northwestern vs. Duke
Time | Noon ET
Network | FS1
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Penn State vs. Ohio
Time | Noon ET
Network | ABC
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Wisconsin vs. Washington State
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | Fox
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Maryland at Charlotte
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | TBD
Location | Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, NC)
Michigan State vs. Akron
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Spartan Stadium (Eats Lansing, MI)
Iowa vs. Iowa State
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Illinois vs. Virginia
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | ESPNU
Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Purdue vs. Indiana State
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Rutgers vs. Wagner
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern
Time | 7:30 pm ET
Network | FS1
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Michigan vs. Hawaii
Time | 8:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Indiana vs. Idaho
Time | 8:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Week 3
Penn State’s Brandon Smith almost comes up with an interception in the second quarter against Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Saturday, Sept. 17
Michigan vs. UConn
Time | Noon ET
Network | ABC
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Time | Noon ET
Network | Fox
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Northwestern vs. Southern Illinois
Time | Noon ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Purdue at Syracuse
Time | Noon ET
Network | ESPN2
Location | JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)
Indiana vs. Western Kentucky
Time | Noon ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Rutgers at Temple
Time | 2:00 pm ET
Network | ESPN+
Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Penn State at Auburn
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | CBS
Location | Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, AL)
Minnesota vs. Colorado
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | ESPN2
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Ohio State vs. Toledo
Time | 7:00 pm ET
Network | Fox
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Michigan State at Washington
Time | 7:30 pm ET
Network | ABC
Location | Husky Stadium (Seattle, WA)
Iowa vs. Nevada
Time | 7:30 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Maryland vs. SMU
Time | 7:30 pm ET
Network | FS1
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Week 4
Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) hits Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) as he throws during the second half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday, Sept. 22
Illinois vs. Chattanooga
Time | 8:30 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Saturday, Sept. 24
Wisconsin at Ohio State
Time | TBD
Network | ABC
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Minnesota at Michigan State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
Indiana at Cincinnati
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)
Iowa at Rutgers
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Northwestern vs. Miami (OH)
Time | TBD
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Penn State vs. Central Michigan
Time | TBD
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
Maryland at Michigan
Time | Noon ET
Network | TBD
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic
Time | 7:30 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Week 5
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacks Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Saturday, Oct. 1
Michigan at Iowa
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Michigan State at Maryland
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Illinois at Wisconsin
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Indiana at Nebraska
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Northwestern at Penn State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Purdue at Minnesota
Time | Noon ET
Network | TBD
Location | Huntington Bank Field (Minneapolis, MN)
Rutgers at Ohio State
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | TBD
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Week 6
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) runs over Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and tries to avoid cornerback Ronald Williams (9) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Friday, Oct. 7
Nebraska at Rutgers
Time | 7:00 pm ET
Network | FS!
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Saturday, Oct. 8
Ohio State at Michigan State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Iowa at Illinois
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Purdue at Maryland
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Michigan at Indiana
Time | Noon ET
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Week 7
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill tackles Penn State running back Caziah Holmes during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Saturday, Oct. 15
Penn State at Michigan
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Wisconsin at Michigan State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Spartan Field (East Lansing, MI)
Nebraska at Purdue
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Maryland at Indiana
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Minnesota at Illinois
Time | Noon ET
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Week 8
Nov 4, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Joshua Jackson (left) and linebacker Josey Jewell (right) celebrate an interception by Jackson during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa won 55-24. Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Oct. 22
Iowa at Ohio State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Indiana at Rutgers
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Purdue at Wisconsin
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Northwestern at Maryland
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Minnesota at Penn State
Time | Noon ET
Network | TBD
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Week 9
Michigan State’s J.D. Duplain, center, celebrates near the pile where Kenneth Walker III scored a touchdown against Michigan during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Saturday, Oct. 29
Ohio State at Penn State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Michigan State at Michigan
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Rutgers at Minnesota
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Illinois at Nebraska
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Northwestern at Iowa
Time | 3:00 pm ET
Network | TBD
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Week 10
Dec 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) catches a pass for a touchdown against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (29) in the first half of the Big Ten conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 5
Ohio State at Northwestern
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Michigan at Rutgers
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Michigan State at Illinois
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Maryland at Wisconsin
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Minnesota at Nebraska
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Iowa at Purdue
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Penn State at Indiana
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Week 11
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Wisconsin beat Iowa, 24-22. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Saturday, Nov. 12
Indiana at Ohio State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Nebraska at Michigan
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Rutgers at Michigan State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
Wisconsin at Iowa
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Purdue at Illinois
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Northwestern at Minnesota
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Maryland at Penn State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Week 12
Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Saturday, Nov. 19
Ohio State at Maryland
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Illinois at Michigan
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Indiana at Michigan State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
Wisconsin at Nebraska
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Iowa at Minnesota
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Northwestern at Purdue
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Penn State at Rutgers
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Week 13
Ohio State and Michigan line up for a short-yardage play. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
Friday, Nov. 25
Nebraska at Iowa
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Saturday, Nov. 26
Michigan State at Penn State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Illinois at Northwestern
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Purdue at Indiana
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Rutgers at Maryland
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Michigan at Ohio State
Time | Noon ET
Network | Fox
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Big Ten Championship Game
Mar 13, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Lucas Oil Stadium is seen following the cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament due to concerns over the Covid 19 coronavirus. Lucas Oil Stadium was to be the site of an NCAA men’s basketball regional. Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
East Division Winner vs. West Division Winner
Time | 8:00 pm ET
Network | Fox
Location | Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)
