Complete Vikings football personnel staff list with official titles

First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has completed his football personnel staff to kick-start a new era with the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s a versatile staff with a lot of smart football minds to work side-by-side with Adofo-Mensah to turn the Vikings back into a legitimate playoff contender.

Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson being named senior vice president of player personnel has obviously received the most attention.

Grigson had a rough run during his time in Indy, but he’s a longtime NFL executive with years of experience sitting in the same seat Adofo-Mensah is sitting in right now.

You can rest assured the Vikings GM thought long and hard about the staff he has assembled around him for this journey. So Grigson is clearly there for a reason, along with every other name on the list.

Player personnel

Ryan Grigson – Senior Vice President of Player Personnel

Ryan Monnens – Director of Player Personnel

Jamaal Stephenson – Senior Personnel Executive

Chisom Opara – Assistant Director of Player Personnel

Chris Blanco – Director of Pro Personnel

Taylor Brooks – Player Personnel Analyst

Operations and player performance

Kaitlin Zarecki – Football Operations Manager and Special Assistant to the General Manager and Head Coach

Josh Hingst – Director of Player Performance

Derik Keyes – Assistant Director of Player Performance

Marquis Johnson – Assistant Player Performance

Dan Ridenour – Assistant Player Performance/Sports Science

Remi Famodu-Jackson – Head Performance Dietician

Connor Whicker – Assistant Athletic Trainer

Quantitative Methods and Scouts

Scott Kuhn – Director of Football Quantitative Methods / Pro Scout

Rex Johnson – Football Quantitative Methods Manager

Chris French – Football Quantitative Methods Analyst

David Williams – National Scout

Sean Gustus – National Scout

Imarjaye Albury – Pro Scout

Donovan Jackson – Pro Scout

