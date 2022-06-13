Complete Vikings football personnel staff list with official titles
First-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has completed his football personnel staff to kick-start a new era with the Minnesota Vikings.
It’s a versatile staff with a lot of smart football minds to work side-by-side with Adofo-Mensah to turn the Vikings back into a legitimate playoff contender.
Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson being named senior vice president of player personnel has obviously received the most attention.
Grigson had a rough run during his time in Indy, but he’s a longtime NFL executive with years of experience sitting in the same seat Adofo-Mensah is sitting in right now.
You can rest assured the Vikings GM thought long and hard about the staff he has assembled around him for this journey. So Grigson is clearly there for a reason, along with every other name on the list.
Player personnel
Ryan Grigson – Senior Vice President of Player Personnel
Ryan Monnens – Director of Player Personnel
Jamaal Stephenson – Senior Personnel Executive
Chisom Opara – Assistant Director of Player Personnel
Chris Blanco – Director of Pro Personnel
Taylor Brooks – Player Personnel Analyst
Operations and player performance
Kaitlin Zarecki – Football Operations Manager and Special Assistant to the General Manager and Head Coach
Josh Hingst – Director of Player Performance
Derik Keyes – Assistant Director of Player Performance
Marquis Johnson – Assistant Player Performance
Dan Ridenour – Assistant Player Performance/Sports Science
Remi Famodu-Jackson – Head Performance Dietician
Connor Whicker – Assistant Athletic Trainer
Quantitative Methods and Scouts
Scott Kuhn – Director of Football Quantitative Methods / Pro Scout
Rex Johnson – Football Quantitative Methods Manager
Chris French – Football Quantitative Methods Analyst
David Williams – National Scout
Sean Gustus – National Scout
Imarjaye Albury – Pro Scout
Donovan Jackson – Pro Scout
