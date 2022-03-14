Complete USA TODAY online 2022 NCAA Tournament brackets

The complete 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket has been unveiled and that means it’s time to get out the pen and paper and start filling out those brackets to get them in front of your friends, coworkers, and even enemies. It’s time to show everyone once and for all, your unparalleled knowledge of college basketball.

OK, who are we kidding, with the type of year we’ve had, you better look forward to a slew of upsets and improbable results nobody sees coming. It’s probably best to fill those brackets out in pencil, or better yet, make selections online.

If that’s more your style, then you are in luck because USA TODAY has its own online brackets you can fill out and give it a try at world domination with your ability to pick games.

Here are the complete 2022 NCAA Tournament brackets for your hand-wringing, teeth-gnashing, and hair-pulling selections.

How the final two regions look for the men's NCAA tournament, with Baylor, Kentucky and Purdue leading the East and Kansas, Auburn and Wisconsin at the top of the Midwest.

This year’s tournament looks to be one that is as unpredictable as ever, so get ready for all the March Mayhem to begin this week.

