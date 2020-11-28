A complete timeline of Ravens' coronavirus outbreak that postponed Steelers game

A complete timeline of Ravens COVID outbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens have been dealing with the fallout from their coronavirus outbreak since it was announced Monday morning, and the news is still developing. Their game against the Steelers has already been moved twice, and a number of players - including Lamar Jackson - have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last five days.

Here's a timeline of everything that has happened this week in Baltimore.

Monday

Multiple positive tests from Sunday night force Ravens to shut down the facility and move to virtual preparations for Thursday's matchup with the Steelers.

Reports come out that two of the positive tests were JK Dobbins and Mark Ingram, leaving Gus Edwards as the lead running back for the week. Brandon Williams was also a close contact.

Tuesday

Ravens reportedly learn of more positive tests, while the team continues to work virtually. Reports come out that the Steelers game is still on for Thanksgiving.

Pernell McPhee is added to the reserve/COVID-19 list later in the afternoon.

Wednesday

More Ravens players and coaches reportedly bring back positive tests, prompting speculation about Thursday's game.

The highly-anticipated Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving night matchup is officially postponed to Sunday afternoon.

Both the Ravens and Steelers have players upset with the NFL. The Ravens rip the league for not caring about player safety, while the Steelers are unhappy about having their primetime game moved at the last minute.

Three Ravens linemen are added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, including Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura on the offense and Calais Campbell on the defense.

Ravens-Steelers is given a new start time, announced as 1:15 on Sunday afternoon on NBC.

The Ravens announced Wednesday that a staffer was disciplined for his role in the coronavirus outbreak. It is reported that the staffer was a strength and conditioning coach.

Story continues

Thursday

The Ravens placed defensive end Jihad Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the eighth player added since Monday.

Reports surface Thursday evening that star quarterback and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.

More reports come out that Jackson was joined by three other players to test positive from Wednesday's tests.

ESPN reports that head coach John Harbaugh told the Ravens they would be working remotely until next Monday "at the earliest."

Friday

The Ravens-Steelers game was moved once again, this time to Tuesday evening. This also forces the NFL to push back the Ravens' previously scheduled Thursday Night Football game against the Cowboys next week to Monday.

Patrick Ricard, Morgan Cox and Justin Madubuike join Lamar Jackson in being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Later in the day, reports surface that the Steelers added three players of their own, adding another wrinkle to Tuesday's scheduled matchup.

Saturday

The Ravens await more potential positive tests of both players and staff.