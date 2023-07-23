Complete Texas A&M Madden NFL 24 ratings breakdown
As the summer months continue to settle down it only means that the best time of the year is just around the corner: football season. Whether you’re a diehard college fanatic or you’re loyal to your favorite NFL team, you can feel the start of the new season within your grasp as the action is just under two months away.
If you happen to be a Madden NFL loyalist, there’s even more exciting news with the unveiling of this year’s player ratings. The annual reveal has become a favorite among sports fans, if not for the discovery of which athletes have garnered that elusive 99 grade, then for the humorous reactions to players that feel they were unjustly rated lower than they deserve. Let’s be real, how do these rookies justify being graded higher after not playing a single NFL snap yet?!
Here at Aggies Wire, we’re of course keen to find out how every former Texas A&M Aggie graded out in this year’s iteration of the video game. Over the years, College Station has sent elite talents to the NFL such as Von Miller, Myles Garrett, and Mike Evans. Additionally, this year’s draft saw the likes of running back De’Von Achane make the leap to the pros, whose elite speed should be a cheat code for any Madden player.
In totality, there are roughly 30 Texas A&M players that are rated in EA Sports’ newest Madden NFL 24 video game. Here’s the full breakdown of each player’s ranking, starting from the highest-rated player and going all the way to the final Aggie on the list.
DE Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns
Madden NFL 24 rating: 98
DE Von Miller - Buffalo Bills
Madden NFL 24 rating: 94
WR Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Madden NFL 24 rating: 90
WR Christian Kirk - Jacksonville Jaguars
Madden NFL 24 rating: 85
LT Jake Matthews - Atlanta Falcons
Madden NFL 24 rating: 82
S Donovan Wilson - Dallas Cowboys
Madden NFL 24 rating: 81
C Erik McCoy - New Orleans Saints
Madden NFL 24 rating: 79
DT Justin Madubuike - Baltimore Ravens
Madden NFL 24 rating: 78
P Braden Mann - Pittsburgh Steelers
Madden NFL 24 rating: 77
RB De’Von Achane - Miami Dolphins
Madden NFL 24 rating: 76
QB Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans
Madden NFL 24 rating: 76
WR Josh Reynolds - Detroit Lions
Madden NFL 24 rating: 75
RT Jermaine Eluemunor - Las Vegas Raiders
Madden NFL 24 rating: 74
RB Isaiah Spiller - Los Angeles Chargers
Madden NFL 24 rating: 74
S Justin Evans - Philadelphia Eagles
Madden NFL 24 rating: 73
T Dan Moore - Pittsburgh Steelers
Madden NFL 24 rating: 72
DE Micheal Clemons - New York Jets
Madden NFL 24 rating: 70
RT Germain Ifedi - Detroit Lions
Madden NFL 24 rating: 69
G Kenyon Green - Houston Texans
Madden NFL 24 rating: 69
DT Bobby Brown - Los Angeles Rams
Madden NFL 24 rating: 69
S Antonio Johnson - Jacksonville Jaguars
Madden NFL 24 rating: 67
RB Trayveon Williams - Cincinnati Bengals
Madden NFL 24 rating: 66
DE DeMarvin Leal - Pittsburgh Steelers
Madden NFL 24 rating: 66
T Cedric Ogbuehi - Miami Dolphins
Madden NFL 24 rating: 65
LB Tyrel Dodson - Buffalo Bills
Madden NFL 24 rating: 65
CB Jaylon Jones - Indianapolis Colts
Madden NFL 24 rating: 65
QB Kellen Mond - Cleveland Browns
Madden NFL 24 rating: 62
DT Jayden Peevy - Tennessee Titans
Madden NFL 24 rating: 61
C Keaton Sutherland - Washington Commanders
Madden NFL 24 rating: 58
C Ryan McCollum - Pittsburgh Steelers
Madden NFL 24 rating: 51
Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=5]