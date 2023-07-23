Complete Texas A&M Madden NFL 24 ratings breakdown

As the summer months continue to settle down it only means that the best time of the year is just around the corner: football season. Whether you’re a diehard college fanatic or you’re loyal to your favorite NFL team, you can feel the start of the new season within your grasp as the action is just under two months away.

If you happen to be a Madden NFL loyalist, there’s even more exciting news with the unveiling of this year’s player ratings. The annual reveal has become a favorite among sports fans, if not for the discovery of which athletes have garnered that elusive 99 grade, then for the humorous reactions to players that feel they were unjustly rated lower than they deserve. Let’s be real, how do these rookies justify being graded higher after not playing a single NFL snap yet?!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here at Aggies Wire, we’re of course keen to find out how every former Texas A&M Aggie graded out in this year’s iteration of the video game. Over the years, College Station has sent elite talents to the NFL such as Von Miller, Myles Garrett, and Mike Evans. Additionally, this year’s draft saw the likes of running back De’Von Achane make the leap to the pros, whose elite speed should be a cheat code for any Madden player.

In totality, there are roughly 30 Texas A&M players that are rated in EA Sports’ newest Madden NFL 24 video game. Here’s the full breakdown of each player’s ranking, starting from the highest-rated player and going all the way to the final Aggie on the list.

DE Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 98

DE Von Miller - Buffalo Bills

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 94

WR Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 90

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 85

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Madden NFL 24 rating: 82

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 81

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 79

Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Madden NFL 24 rating: 78

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 77

RB De’Von Achane - Miami Dolphins

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 76

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

Madden NFL 24 rating: 76

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 75

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 74

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 74

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 73

T Dan Moore - Pittsburgh Steelers

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 72

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 70

RT Germain Ifedi - Detroit Lions

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 69

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Madden NFL 24 rating: 69

DT Bobby Brown - Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 69

S Antonio Johnson - Jacksonville Jaguars

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Madden NFL 24 rating: 67

Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 66

DE DeMarvin Leal - Pittsburgh Steelers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 66

T Cedric Ogbuehi - Miami Dolphins

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 65

LB Tyrel Dodson - Buffalo Bills

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 65

CB Jaylon Jones - Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 65

QB Kellen Mond - Cleveland Browns

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 62

DT Jayden Peevy - Tennessee Titans

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 61

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 58

C Ryan McCollum - Pittsburgh Steelers

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating: 51

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=5]

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire