Complete Texas A&M Madden NFL 24 ratings breakdown

Pete Hernandez
·4 min read

As the summer months continue to settle down it only means that the best time of the year is just around the corner: football season. Whether you’re a diehard college fanatic or you’re loyal to your favorite NFL team, you can feel the start of the new season within your grasp as the action is just under two months away.

If you happen to be a Madden NFL loyalist, there’s even more exciting news with the unveiling of this year’s player ratings. The annual reveal has become a favorite among sports fans, if not for the discovery of which athletes have garnered that elusive 99 grade, then for the humorous reactions to players that feel they were unjustly rated lower than they deserve. Let’s be real, how do these rookies justify being graded higher after not playing a single NFL snap yet?!

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Here at Aggies Wire, we’re of course keen to find out how every former Texas A&M Aggie graded out in this year’s iteration of the video game. Over the years, College Station has sent elite talents to the NFL such as Von Miller, Myles Garrett, and Mike Evans. Additionally, this year’s draft saw the likes of running back De’Von Achane make the leap to the pros, whose elite speed should be a cheat code for any Madden player.

In totality, there are roughly 30 Texas A&M players that are rated in EA Sports’ newest Madden NFL 24 video game. Here’s the full breakdown of each player’s ranking, starting from the highest-rated player and going all the way to the final Aggie on the list.

DE Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  98

DE Von Miller - Buffalo Bills

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  94

WR Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

December 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches the football against San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) during the fourth quarter at Levi&#39;s Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  90

WR Christian Kirk - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) against the Los Angeles Chargers during a wild card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  85

LT Jake Matthews - Atlanta Falcons

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 of the Atlanta Falcons lines up against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Madden NFL 24 rating:  82

S Donovan Wilson - Dallas Cowboys

Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) celebrates with safety Donovan Wilson (6) after recovering a fumble and running it back for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&amp;T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  81

C Erik McCoy - New Orleans Saints

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  79

DT Justin Madubuike - Baltimore Ravens

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is chased by Justin Madubuike #92 of the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field on November 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Madden NFL 24 rating:  78

P Braden Mann - Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 31, 2018; Jacksonville, FL; Texas A&amp;M Aggies punter Braden Mann (34) punts during the forth quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at TIAA Bank Field. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  77

RB De’Von Achane - Miami Dolphins

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) rushes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  76

QB Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Thursday, November 17, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-WisconsinApc Packvstitans 1117220409djp
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK

Madden NFL 24 rating:  76

WR Josh Reynolds - Detroit Lions

Nov 25, 2021; Detroit, Michigan; Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter against Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns (25) at Ford Field. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  75

RT Jermaine Eluemunor - Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) prepares to block at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  74

RB Isaiah Spiller - Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, AZ; Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller (28) pushes Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  74

S Justin Evans - Philadelphia Eagles

November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi&#39;s Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  73

T Dan Moore - Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York; Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  72

DE Micheal Clemons - New York Jets

Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is hit by New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) while throwing the ball during the second half in front of linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  70

RT Germain Ifedi - Detroit Lions

Aug 22, 2020; Lake Forest, Illinois; Chicago Bears offensive line Germain Ifedi (74). Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  69

G Kenyon Green - Houston Texans

Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) lines up against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Madden NFL 24 rating:  69

DT Bobby Brown - Los Angeles Rams

May 27, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (95) during oraganized team activities. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  69

S Antonio Johnson - Jacksonville Jaguars

Texas A&amp;M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) lines up against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Madden NFL 24 rating:  67

RB Trayveon Williams - Cincinnati Bengals

Aug 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Grant Haley (36) in the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati won 16-7. Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  66

DE DeMarvin Leal - Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 20, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) reacts after a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  66

T Cedric Ogbuehi - Miami Dolphins

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (74) following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  65

LB Tyrel Dodson - Buffalo Bills

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida; Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53) helps to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  65

CB Jaylon Jones - Indianapolis Colts

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) tackles Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) in the first half at Kyle Field. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  65

QB Kellen Mond - Cleveland Browns

Dec 27, 2019; Houston, Texas; Texas A&amp;M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) out runs Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Israel Antwine (95) in the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  62

DT Jayden Peevy - Tennessee Titans

Aug 20, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee; Tennessee Titans defensive end Jayden Peevy (72) rushes as Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (66) and offensive tackle Brandon Walton (73) defend during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  61

C Keaton Sutherland - Washington Commanders

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri; A detailed view of Texas A&amp;M Aggies helmets during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  58

C Ryan McCollum - Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&amp;M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the second half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Madden NFL 24 rating:  51

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=5]

 

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire

Recommended Stories