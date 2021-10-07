A complete primer for Florida’s homecoming events this weekend

It’s that time of year again.

Homecoming this year may have lost a bit of luster with the football team falling to 3-2 after a loss at Kentucky last weekend, but that shouldn’t stop the fans from enjoying the festivities on campus this week.

Last year, homecoming was significantly scaled-down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returns in full force this year with all the traditions that Florida fans know and love. On the field, the Gators will look to bounce back with a game against a struggling Vanderbilt team.

Here’s a full primer for the weekend’s activities.

Homecoming game history

The whole point of the homecoming game is to pick a matchup in which the home team is almost guaranteed to win, and Florida has been pretty good at picking opponents with that in mind. It is 69-26-2 all-time against homecoming opponents and 27-5 since 1989.

In last season’s matchup, the Gators defeated Missouri 41-17 in the homecoming game. The last time UF faced off with Vanderbilt in a homecoming matchup, it earned a 9-7 victory in 2015.

Recent history will certainly be on Florida’s side as it tries to get things right against the Commodores after a loss.

Uniforms

Florida will wear its usual throwback blue threads with white pants on Saturday, but it will be debuting a new throwback helmet.

The orange helmet with the interlocking “UF” logo was used by the team from 1969-78. Florida now has three throwback helmets in its repertoire, including the white and blue “block F” helmets.

Florida will look to get back in the win column donning the retro look on Saturday.

New parade route

One of the most well-known aspects of the homecoming festivities is the homecoming parade, but this year’s event will feature a different route than prior parades took.

While the parade usually begins at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, it is being diverted to avoid the new speed tables that have been installed on University Ave. Instead of starting at the Swamp, the parade will begin at the intersection of SW 13th St. and Museum Rd., near Beaty Towers.

It will proceed down 13th before turning right onto University Ave. and heading east toward Main St. downtown. The parade is set to begin at noon EDT on Friday.

Tailgating

Everyone’s favorite gameday activity is setting up the tent, firing up the grill and cracking open the beer for a pregame tailgate. Like most big-time college football programs, tailgating is one of the proudest traditions at Florida.

But to make sure you can get a spot before this noon kickoff game, you will need to get there early. Tailgating spots are first-come, first-serve, but luckily there are a number of places you can go to hang out before the game.

The most popular area is the O’Dome parking lot just by the stadium, which is always packed with tents, TVs and cornhole. However, getting a spot in that area could prove tricky. Easier alternatives include West University Ave., which contains the midtown strip of bars and restaurants, and Museum Rd., which passes Lake Alice and Fraternity Dr. with plenty of spots to set up shop.

Gator Growl

Perhaps the most notable event of the entire homecoming weekend for Florida students is the Gator Growl concert, which has hosted artists the likes of Snoop Dogg in the past.

This year’s event is hosted by former Florida football player and WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil, more commonly known to Gator football fans as Thaddeus Bullard Sr. The musical acts will feature rapper Gunna and the rock band Neon Trees.

The concert will take place on Friday night at the O’Connell Center with the doors opening at 5 p.m. EDT. Tickets can be purchased here, with student tickets starting at $25 and tickets for the general public starting at $40.

