Complete NFL Week 18 schedule is revealed
The NFL never misses a chance to build drama, in any form.
The league managed to create intrigue on Sunday during the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings that concluded Week 17.
The schedule for Week 18 was released late in the fourth quarter.
And here it is:
Saturday, Jan. 6
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m., (ESPN/ABC)
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Sunday, Jan. 7
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints , 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)