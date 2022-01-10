Here is the complete NFL playoff schedule, including when the Kansas City Chiefs play

Heading into Sunday, the Steelers had just a 9% chance of making the playoffs but Pittsburgh got in ... as long as the Chargers-Raiders “Sunday Night Football” game didn’t end in a tie.

But Steelers fans were sweating it until the very last second of Sunday night’s game.

The Raiders kicked a field goal as time expired in overtime and beat the Chargers 35-32.

Earlier on Sunday, the Steelers did their part by rallying for a 16-13 overtime victory against rival Baltimore, and got a huge helping hand from the Jaguars, who upset the Colts.

So Pittsburgh is in the playoffs and headed back to Arrowhead Stadium.

The top seeds are the Packers in the NFC and the Titans in the AFC, and they’ll both have a bye week to open the postseason.

Here is the full playoff schedule.

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 15

3:30 p.m.: No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) on NBC (KSHB, Ch. 41)

7:15 p.m.: No. 6 New England Patriots (10-7) at No. 3 Buffalo Bills (11-6) on CBS (KCTV, Ch. 5)

Sunday, Jan. 16

Noon: No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) on Fox (Ch. 4)

3:30 p.m.: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (10-7) at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on CBS, Prime Video, Nickelodeon

7:15 p.m.: No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) on NBC

Monday, Jan. 17

7:15 p.m.: No. 5 Arizona Cardinals (11-6) at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (12-5) on ESPN, ESPN 2

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

3:35 p.m.: Teams and TV, TBD

7:15 p.m.: Teams and TV, TBD

Sunday, Jan. 23

2:05 p.m.: Teams and TV, TBD

5:40 p.m.: Teams and TV, TBD

Championship Games

Sunday, Jan. 30

2:05 p.m.: AFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on CBS

5:40 p.m.: NFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on Fox

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on NBC