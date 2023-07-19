Complete ‘Madden 24’ ratings for 49ers defensive tackles

It’s not a huge surprise that Javon Hargrave landed atop the 49ers’ “Madden NFL 24” ratings at defensive tackle. EA Sports released the DT ratings as part of a multi-day rollout of player ratings for the new game.

New 49ers DT Javon Hargrave unsurprisingly leads the team at the position. He also ranked No. 10 overall.

There’s a small dip behind him with Arik Armstead, and then a pretty steep drop off in the overall ratings of San Francisco’s DTs after that:

Javon Hargrave

Overall rating: 84

Arik Armstead

Overall rating: 82

Overall rating: 70

Overall rating: 70

Overall rating: 69

Overall rating: 65

Overall rating: 64

