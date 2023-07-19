Complete ‘Madden 24’ ratings for 49ers defensive tackles
It’s not a huge surprise that Javon Hargrave landed atop the 49ers’ “Madden NFL 24” ratings at defensive tackle. EA Sports released the DT ratings as part of a multi-day rollout of player ratings for the new game.
New 49ers DT Javon Hargrave unsurprisingly leads the team at the position. He also ranked No. 10 overall.
There’s a small dip behind him with Arik Armstead, and then a pretty steep drop off in the overall ratings of San Francisco’s DTs after that:
Javon Hargrave
Overall rating: 84
Arik Armstead
Overall rating: 82
Javon Kinlaw
Overall rating: 70
Kevin Givens
Overall rating: 70
Marlon Davidson
Overall rating: 69
T.Y. McGill
Overall rating: 65
Kalia Davis
Overall rating: 64