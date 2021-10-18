A complete look at Wisconsin basketball’s 2021-22 roster
Wisconsin basketball season is just around the corner as the Badgers prepare to begin their year with an exhibition matchup against UW-Whitewater on Friday, October 29 at the Kohl Center.
After last year saw Wisconsin return a nearly identical rotation of players, the Badgers will be a nearly completely new-look bunch in 2021-22. New doesn’t necessarily mean young, as Wisconsin also brings in transfers with collegiate experience.
Alongside the veterans are a group of youngsters that should have Badger fans excited for the future even if this year may come with growing pains. Wisconsin will have eight newcomers on the roster, and expect a number of them to play a significant role in Big Ten play.
Here is a look at the final 2021-22 Wisconsin basketball roster as we close in on the start of college basketball season:
No. 0 - Jahcobi Neath
Jan 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Jahcobi Neath (0) shoots the ball past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Year: Junior
HT/WT: 6-foot-4, 196 LBS
From: Toronto, Ontario
No. 1 - Johnny Davis
Year: Sophomore
HT/WT: 6-foot-5, 194 LBS
From: La Crosse, Wisconsin
No. 2 - Jordan Davis
Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Year: Sophomore
HT/WT: 6-foot-4, 198 LBS
From: La Crosse, Wisconsin
No. 4 - Carter Higginbottom
Jan 21, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Carter Higginbottom (4) dribbles the ball past Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Charlie Easley (30) at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Year: RS Junior
HT/WT: 6-foot-0, 193 LBS
From: Chicago, Illinois
No. 5 - Tyler Wahl
WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Tyler Wahl #5 and Nate Reuvers #35 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrate a made basket in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Mackey Arena on March 02, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Year: Junior
HT/WT: 6-foot-9, 221 LBS
From: Lakeville, Minnesota
No. 10 - Isaac Lindsey
I am excited to be coming home! After a great conversation with Coach Gard this morning, I have accepted a PWO to the University of Wisconsin! #OnWisconsin 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iurOQicv2s
— Isaac Lindsey (@IsaacLindsey10) March 27, 2021
Year: Sophomore
HT/WT: 6-foot-4, 184 LBS
From: Mineral Point, Wisconsin
No. 11- Lorne Bowman II
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Lorne Bowman II grabs a rebound.
Brotherricehoopsvsstmary9
Year: Freshman
HT/WT: 6-foot-2, 210 LBS
From: Detroit, Michigan
No. 13 - Justin Taphorn
Excited to announce that I have accepted a Preferred Walk-On position from Coach Gard at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and to further my Academic and Basketball career. Thanks to all of my family, coaches and friends for all of their support along the way. #gobadgers pic.twitter.com/ZZu9tU7ojZ
— Justin Taphorn (@Justin_taphorn) June 26, 2020
Year: Sophomore
HT/WT: 6-foot-5, 208 LBS
From: Pekin, Illinois
No. 14 - Carter Gilmore
Arrowhead forward Carter Gilmore lays in a finger roll against Sussex Hamilton during a WIAA sectional semifinal on March 12, 2020.
Year: Sophomore
HT/WT: 6-foot-7, 224 LBS
From: Hartland, Wisconsin
No. 20 - Ben Carlson
Nov 25, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Illinois Panthers guard George Dixon (right) chases a loose ball against Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) and forward Ben Carlson (20) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Year: Sophomore
HT/WT: 6-foot-9, 226 LBS
From: Woodbury, Minnesota
No. 21 - Chris Hodges
INCOMING FACETIME CALL… 📲
Welcome to the family, @chrishodges35!#OnWisconsin #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/3H19i8akwI
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 11, 2020
Year: Freshman
HT/WT: 6-foot-9, 239 LBS
From: Schaumburg, Illinois
No. 22 - Steven Crowl
Nov 25, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) dunks the ball in the closing minute of a game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Year: Sophomore
HT/WT: 7-foot-0, 234 LBS
From: Eagan, Minnesota
No. 23 - Chucky Hepburn
Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn (87) goes up for a shot during a Purdue Men’s Basketball Elite Camp, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center in West Lafayette.
Purdue Men S Elite Basketball Camp
Year: Freshman
HT/WT: 6-foot-2, 211 LBS
From: Omaha, Nebraska
No. 32 - Matthew Mors
Yankton’s Matthew Mors makes a basket in the third place consolation game of the class AA state boys basketball tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
Year: Freshman
HT/WT: 6-foot-7, 241 LBS
From: Yankton, South Dakota
No. 33 - Chris Vogt
Mar 14, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Chris Vogt (33) shoots the ball against Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) and guard DeJon Jarreau (3) during the second half at Dickies Arena. Credit: Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports
Year: Senior
HT/WT: 7-foot-0, 257 LBS
From: Mayfield, Kentucky
No. 34 - Brad Davison
Year: Senior
HT/WT: 6-foot-4, 200 LBS
From: Maple Grove, Minnesota
No. 35 - Markus Ilver
🇪🇪 He's a freshman from Estonia
🏆 He's an Estonian champion
🐶 He got a COVID puppy
Learn More About Me On IG: @MarkusIlver pic.twitter.com/kpMWvGfj73
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 6, 2021
Year: Freshman
HT/WT: 6-foot-8, 219 LBS
From: Tallinn, Estonia
