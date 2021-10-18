A complete look at Wisconsin basketball’s 2021-22 roster

Wisconsin basketball season is just around the corner as the Badgers prepare to begin their year with an exhibition matchup against UW-Whitewater on Friday, October 29 at the Kohl Center.

After last year saw Wisconsin return a nearly identical rotation of players, the Badgers will be a nearly completely new-look bunch in 2021-22. New doesn’t necessarily mean young, as Wisconsin also brings in transfers with collegiate experience.

Alongside the veterans are a group of youngsters that should have Badger fans excited for the future even if this year may come with growing pains. Wisconsin will have eight newcomers on the roster, and expect a number of them to play a significant role in Big Ten play.

Here is a look at the final 2021-22 Wisconsin basketball roster as we close in on the start of college basketball season:

No. 0 - Jahcobi Neath

Jan 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Jahcobi Neath (0) shoots the ball past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Junior

HT/WT: 6-foot-4, 196 LBS

From: Toronto, Ontario

No. 1 - Johnny Davis

Year: Sophomore

HT/WT: 6-foot-5, 194 LBS

From: La Crosse, Wisconsin

No. 2 - Jordan Davis

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Sophomore

HT/WT: 6-foot-4, 198 LBS

From: La Crosse, Wisconsin

No. 4 - Carter Higginbottom

Jan 21, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Carter Higginbottom (4) dribbles the ball past Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Charlie Easley (30) at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Year: RS Junior

HT/WT: 6-foot-0, 193 LBS

From: Chicago, Illinois

No. 5 - Tyler Wahl

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Tyler Wahl #5 and Nate Reuvers #35 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrate a made basket in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Mackey Arena on March 02, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Year: Junior

HT/WT: 6-foot-9, 221 LBS

From: Lakeville, Minnesota

No. 10 - Isaac Lindsey

I am excited to be coming home! After a great conversation with Coach Gard this morning, I have accepted a PWO to the University of Wisconsin! #OnWisconsin 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iurOQicv2s — Isaac Lindsey (@IsaacLindsey10) March 27, 2021

Year: Sophomore

HT/WT: 6-foot-4, 184 LBS

From: Mineral Point, Wisconsin

No. 11- Lorne Bowman II

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Lorne Bowman II grabs a rebound.

Brotherricehoopsvsstmary9

Year: Freshman

HT/WT: 6-foot-2, 210 LBS

From: Detroit, Michigan

No. 13 - Justin Taphorn

Excited to announce that I have accepted a Preferred Walk-On position from Coach Gard at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and to further my Academic and Basketball career. Thanks to all of my family, coaches and friends for all of their support along the way. #gobadgers pic.twitter.com/ZZu9tU7ojZ — Justin Taphorn (@Justin_taphorn) June 26, 2020

Year: Sophomore

HT/WT: 6-foot-5, 208 LBS

From: Pekin, Illinois

No. 14 - Carter Gilmore

Arrowhead forward Carter Gilmore lays in a finger roll against Sussex Hamilton during a WIAA sectional semifinal on March 12, 2020.

Year: Sophomore

HT/WT: 6-foot-7, 224 LBS

From: Hartland, Wisconsin

No. 20 - Ben Carlson

Nov 25, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Illinois Panthers guard George Dixon (right) chases a loose ball against Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) and forward Ben Carlson (20) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Sophomore

HT/WT: 6-foot-9, 226 LBS

From: Woodbury, Minnesota

No. 21 - Chris Hodges

Year: Freshman

HT/WT: 6-foot-9, 239 LBS

From: Schaumburg, Illinois

No. 22 - Steven Crowl

Nov 25, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) dunks the ball in the closing minute of a game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Sophomore

HT/WT: 7-foot-0, 234 LBS

From: Eagan, Minnesota

No. 23 - Chucky Hepburn

Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn (87) goes up for a shot during a Purdue Men’s Basketball Elite Camp, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center in West Lafayette.

Purdue Men S Elite Basketball Camp

Year: Freshman

HT/WT: 6-foot-2, 211 LBS

From: Omaha, Nebraska

No. 32 - Matthew Mors

Yankton’s Matthew Mors makes a basket in the third place consolation game of the class AA state boys basketball tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.

Year: Freshman

HT/WT: 6-foot-7, 241 LBS

From: Yankton, South Dakota

No. 33 - Chris Vogt

Mar 14, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats center Chris Vogt (33) shoots the ball against Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) and guard DeJon Jarreau (3) during the second half at Dickies Arena. Credit: Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Senior

HT/WT: 7-foot-0, 257 LBS

From: Mayfield, Kentucky

No. 34 - Brad Davison

Year: Senior

HT/WT: 6-foot-4, 200 LBS

From: Maple Grove, Minnesota

No. 35 - Markus Ilver

🇪🇪 He's a freshman from Estonia

🏆 He's an Estonian champion

🐶 He got a COVID puppy Learn More About Me On IG: @MarkusIlver pic.twitter.com/kpMWvGfj73 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 6, 2021

Year: Freshman

HT/WT: 6-foot-8, 219 LBS

From: Tallinn, Estonia

