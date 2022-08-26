A complete look at the 2022 Big Ten football schedule
We are somehow less than 24 hours away from Big Ten football being played, albeit in an unfamiliar place.
Nebraska and Northwestern are set to start the conference season in Dublin, Ireland with kickoff set for 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.
For Wisconsin, the wait ends on September 3 as the Badgers host Illinois State at Camp Randall.
This season features a number of high-profile Big Ten conference matchups, as well as non-conference battles against some of the top teams in the nation. Week 1 is highlighted by Ohio State and Notre Dame meeting up in a primetime showdown.
Here is a look at the complete week-by-week Big Ten schedule:
Week 1
Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday, Sept. 1
Penn State at Purdue
Time | 8:00 pm ET
Network | Fox
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Minnesota vs. New Mexico State
Time | 9:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Friday, Sept. 2
Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
Time | 7:00 pm ET
Network | ESPN
Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
Illinois at Indiana
Time | 8:00 pm ET
Network | FS1
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Saturday, Sept. 3
Michigan vs. Colorado State
Time | Noon ET
Network | ABC
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Iowa vs. South Dakota State
Time | Noon ET
Network | FS1
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Maryland vs. Buffalo
Time | Noon ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Rutgers at Boston College
Time | Noon ET
Network | ACC Network
Location | Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)
Nebraska vs. North Dakota
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Wisconsin vs. Illinois State
Time | 7:00 pm ET
Network | FS1
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Time | 7:030 pm ET
Network | ABC
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Week 2
Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) warms up before facing the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Sept. 10
Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
Time | Noon ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Minnesota vs. Western Illinois
Time | Noon ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Northwestern vs. Duke
Time | Noon ET
Network | FS1
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Penn State vs. Ohio
Time | Noon ET
Network | ABC
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Wisconsin vs. Washington State
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | Fox
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Maryland at Charlotte
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | TBD
Location | Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, NC)
Michigan State vs. Akron
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Spartan Stadium (Eats Lansing, MI)
Iowa vs. Iowa State
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Illinois vs. Virginia
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | ESPNU
Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Purdue vs. Indiana State
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Rutgers vs. Wagner
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern
Time | 7:30 pm ET
Network | FS1
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Michigan vs. Hawaii
Time | 8:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Indiana vs. Idaho
Time | 8:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Week 3
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck waves to the University of Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa during the NCAA Big 10 conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Michigan vs. UConn
Time | Noon ET
Network | ABC
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Time | Noon ET
Network | Fox
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Northwestern vs. Southern Illinois
Time | Noon ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Purdue at Syracuse
Time | Noon ET
Network | ESPN2
Location | JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)
Indiana vs. Western Kentucky
Time | Noon ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Rutgers at Temple
Time | 2:00 pm ET
Network | ESPN+
Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Penn State at Auburn
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | CBS
Location | Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, AL)
Minnesota vs. Colorado
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | ESPN2
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Ohio State vs. Toledo
Time | 7:00 pm ET
Network | Fox
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Michigan State at Washington
Time | 7:30 pm ET
Network | ABC
Location | Husky Stadium (Seattle, WA)
Iowa vs. Nevada
Time | 7:30 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Maryland vs. SMU
Time | 7:30 pm ET
Network | FS1
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Week 4
Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) questions a call during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Illinois vs. Chattanooga
Time | 8:30 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Saturday, Sept. 24
Wisconsin at Ohio State
Time | TBD
Network | ABC
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Minnesota at Michigan State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
Indiana at Cincinnati
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)
Iowa at Rutgers
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Northwestern vs. Miami (OH)
Time | TBD
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Penn State vs. Central Michigan
Time | TBD
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
Maryland at Michigan
Time | Noon ET
Network | TBD
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic
Time | 7:30 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Week 5
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Oct. 1
Michigan at Iowa
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Michigan State at Maryland
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Illinois at Wisconsin
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Indiana at Nebraska
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Northwestern at Penn State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Purdue at Minnesota
Time | Noon ET
Network | TBD
Location | Huntington Bank Field (Minneapolis, MN)
Rutgers at Ohio State
Time | 3:30 pm ET
Network | TBD
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Week 6
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (5) runs with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Keonta Jenkins (33) tackles during the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Friday, Oct. 7
Nebraska at Rutgers
Time | 7:00 pm ET
Network | FS!
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Saturday, Oct. 8
Ohio State at Michigan State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Iowa at Illinois
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Purdue at Maryland
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Michigan at Indiana
Time | Noon ET
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Week 7
Michigan State’s offensive line works out during practice on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in East Lansing.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Penn State at Michigan
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Wisconsin at Michigan State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Spartan Field (East Lansing, MI)
Nebraska at Purdue
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Maryland at Indiana
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Minnesota at Illinois
Time | Noon ET
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Week 8
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) throws during the second quarter.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Iowa at Ohio State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Indiana at Rutgers
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Purdue at Wisconsin
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Northwestern at Maryland
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Minnesota at Penn State
Time | Noon ET
Network | TBD
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Week 9
Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak (10) kicks off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa beat Penn State, 23-20.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Ohio State at Penn State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Michigan State at Michigan
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Rutgers at Minnesota
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Illinois at Nebraska
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Northwestern at Iowa
Time | 3:00 pm ET
Network | TBD
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Week 10
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Ohio State at Northwestern
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Michigan at Rutgers
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Michigan State at Illinois
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Maryland at Wisconsin
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Minnesota at Nebraska
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Iowa at Purdue
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Penn State at Indiana
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Week 11
Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 12
Indiana at Ohio State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Nebraska at Michigan
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Rutgers at Michigan State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
Wisconsin at Iowa
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Purdue at Illinois
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Northwestern at Minnesota
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Maryland at Penn State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Week 12
Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first quarter with Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Nov. 19
Ohio State at Maryland
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Illinois at Michigan
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
Indiana at Michigan State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
Wisconsin at Nebraska
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Iowa at Minnesota
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Northwestern at Purdue
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)
Penn State at Rutgers
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)
Week 13
Aug 4, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first fall football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Friday, Nov. 25
Nebraska at Iowa
Time | 4:00 pm ET
Network | Big Ten Network
Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
Saturday, Nov. 26
Michigan State at Penn State
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)
Illinois at Northwestern
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)
Purdue at Indiana
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Rutgers at Maryland
Time | TBD
Network | TBD
Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)
Michigan at Ohio State
Time | Noon ET
Network | Fox
Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Big Ten Championship Game
Oct 24, 2015; East Lansing, MI, USA; General view of Big Ten logo on field prior to a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, Dec. 3
East Division Winner vs. West Division Winner
Time | 8:00 pm ET
Network | Fox
Location | Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)