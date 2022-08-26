A complete look at the 2022 Big Ten football schedule

We are somehow less than 24 hours away from Big Ten football being played, albeit in an unfamiliar place.

Nebraska and Northwestern are set to start the conference season in Dublin, Ireland with kickoff set for 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

For Wisconsin, the wait ends on September 3 as the Badgers host Illinois State at Camp Randall.

This season features a number of high-profile Big Ten conference matchups, as well as non-conference battles against some of the top teams in the nation. Week 1 is highlighted by Ohio State and Notre Dame meeting up in a primetime showdown.

Here is a look at the complete week-by-week Big Ten schedule:

Week 1

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, Sept. 1

Penn State at Purdue

Time | 8:00 pm ET

Network | Fox

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Minnesota vs. New Mexico State

Time | 9:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Friday, Sept. 2

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

Time | 7:00 pm ET

Network | ESPN

Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Illinois at Indiana

Time | 8:00 pm ET

Network | FS1

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Saturday, Sept. 3

Michigan vs. Colorado State

Time | Noon ET

Network | ABC

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Iowa vs. South Dakota State

Time | Noon ET

Network | FS1

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Maryland vs. Buffalo

Time | Noon ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Rutgers at Boston College

Time | Noon ET

Network | ACC Network

Location | Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)

Nebraska vs. North Dakota

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Wisconsin vs. Illinois State

Time | 7:00 pm ET

Network | FS1

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Time | 7:030 pm ET

Network | ABC

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Week 2

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) warms up before facing the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Sept. 10

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

Time | Noon ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Minnesota vs. Western Illinois

Time | Noon ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Northwestern vs. Duke

Time | Noon ET

Network | FS1

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Penn State vs. Ohio

Time | Noon ET

Network | ABC

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Wisconsin vs. Washington State

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | Fox

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Maryland at Charlotte

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | TBD

Location | Jerry Richardson Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Michigan State vs. Akron

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Spartan Stadium (Eats Lansing, MI)

Iowa vs. Iowa State

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Illinois vs. Virginia

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | ESPNU

Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Purdue vs. Indiana State

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Rutgers vs. Wagner

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern

Time | 7:30 pm ET

Network | FS1

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Michigan vs. Hawaii

Time | 8:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Indiana vs. Idaho

Time | 8:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Week 3

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck waves to the University of Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa during the NCAA Big 10 conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Michigan vs. UConn

Time | Noon ET

Network | ABC

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

Time | Noon ET

Network | Fox

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Northwestern vs. Southern Illinois

Time | Noon ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Purdue at Syracuse

Time | Noon ET

Network | ESPN2

Location | JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Indiana vs. Western Kentucky

Time | Noon ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Rutgers at Temple

Time | 2:00 pm ET

Network | ESPN+

Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Penn State at Auburn

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | CBS

Location | Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, AL)

Minnesota vs. Colorado

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | ESPN2

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Ohio State vs. Toledo

Time | 7:00 pm ET

Network | Fox

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Michigan State at Washington

Time | 7:30 pm ET

Network | ABC

Location | Husky Stadium (Seattle, WA)

Iowa vs. Nevada

Time | 7:30 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Maryland vs. SMU

Time | 7:30 pm ET

Network | FS1

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Week 4

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) questions a call during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Illinois vs. Chattanooga

Time | 8:30 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Time | TBD

Network | ABC

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Minnesota at Michigan State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Indiana at Cincinnati

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

Iowa at Rutgers

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Northwestern vs. Miami (OH)

Time | TBD

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Penn State vs. Central Michigan

Time | TBD

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

Maryland at Michigan

Time | Noon ET

Network | TBD

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic

Time | 7:30 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Week 5

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Oct. 1

Michigan at Iowa

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Michigan State at Maryland

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Illinois at Wisconsin

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Indiana at Nebraska

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Northwestern at Penn State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Purdue at Minnesota

Time | Noon ET

Network | TBD

Location | Huntington Bank Field (Minneapolis, MN)

Rutgers at Ohio State

Time | 3:30 pm ET

Network | TBD

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Week 6

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (5) runs with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Keonta Jenkins (33) tackles during the first half during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers

Time | 7:00 pm ET

Network | FS!

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Ohio State at Michigan State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Iowa at Illinois

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Purdue at Maryland

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Michigan at Indiana

Time | Noon ET

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Week 7

Michigan State’s offensive line works out during practice on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in East Lansing.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Penn State at Michigan

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Spartan Field (East Lansing, MI)

Nebraska at Purdue

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Maryland at Indiana

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Minnesota at Illinois

Time | Noon ET

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Week 8

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) throws during the second quarter.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Iowa at Ohio State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Indiana at Rutgers

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Purdue at Wisconsin

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Northwestern at Maryland

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Minnesota at Penn State

Time | Noon ET

Network | TBD

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Week 9

Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak (10) kicks off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa beat Penn State, 23-20.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Ohio State at Penn State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Michigan State at Michigan

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Rutgers at Minnesota

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Illinois at Nebraska

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Northwestern at Iowa

Time | 3:00 pm ET

Network | TBD

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Week 10

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Ohio State at Northwestern

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Michigan at Rutgers

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Michigan State at Illinois

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Maryland at Wisconsin

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Minnesota at Nebraska

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Iowa at Purdue

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Penn State at Indiana

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Week 11

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 12

Indiana at Ohio State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Nebraska at Michigan

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Rutgers at Michigan State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Wisconsin at Iowa

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Purdue at Illinois

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Northwestern at Minnesota

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Maryland at Penn State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Week 12

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first quarter with Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Nov. 19

Ohio State at Maryland

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Illinois at Michigan

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)

Indiana at Michigan State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Iowa at Minnesota

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Huntington Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Northwestern at Purdue

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, IN)

Penn State at Rutgers

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ)

Week 13

Aug 4, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first fall football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Friday, Nov. 25

Nebraska at Iowa

Time | 4:00 pm ET

Network | Big Ten Network

Location | Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)

Saturday, Nov. 26

Michigan State at Penn State

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, WI)

Illinois at Northwestern

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Purdue at Indiana

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Rutgers at Maryland

Time | TBD

Network | TBD

Location | Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Michigan at Ohio State

Time | Noon ET

Network | Fox

Location | Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Big Ten Championship Game

Oct 24, 2015; East Lansing, MI, USA; General view of Big Ten logo on field prior to a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Dec. 3

East Division Winner vs. West Division Winner

Time | 8:00 pm ET

Network | Fox

Location | Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

