A complete look at the 2022-23 Wisconsin basketball schedule

The Badgers season is already underway, and Wisconsin is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022-23 campaign. The pressure turns up this week as the Badgers travel to The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament as they open play with Dayton on Wednesday.

Wisconsin basketball begins Big Ten play on December 6 when Maryland visits the Kohl Center, as the Badgers look to defend their 2021-22 Big Ten regular season title. The core of Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl, and Steven Crowl return to try and lead Wisconsin to their third Big Ten title in four years.

How does the rest of Wisconsin’s schedule look in 2022-23? Here is a a look at every game on the slate:

November 7 vs South Dakota

Nov 7, 2022; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) reacts after hitting a three-point basket during the first half of their game against South Dakota Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

November 11 vs Stanford (American Family Field)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 11: Tyler Wahl #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers in the final minutes of the game raises his arms to the crowd at American Family Field on November 11, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

November 15 vs Green Bay

Nov 15, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis (2) looks to pass the ball under coverage by Green Bay Phoenix guard Zae Blake (5) during the second half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

November 23 vs Dayton (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Mar 12, 2022; Washington, D.C., USA; The Dayton Flyers mascot cheers on the court against the Richmond Spiders in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

November 24 vs Kansas/NC State (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Feb 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks about Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett (0) after his team defeated the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

November 25 vs TBA (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Nov 28, 2014; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (44) accepts the most outstanding player trophy after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2014 Battle 4 Atlantis championship game at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

November 29 vs Wake Forest (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Jan 8, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; The Wake Forest Demon Deacons mascot stands on the court in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Lawrence Joel Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

December 3 at Marquette

Dec 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (14) looks to pass as Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

December 6 vs Maryland

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 11: Chucky Hepburn #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers drives to the basket during the first half of the game against the Stanford Cardinals at American Family Field on November 11, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

December 11 at Iowa

Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Frank McCaffery reacts following a technical foul called on his team in the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

December 15 vs Lehigh

Mar 18, 2012; Greensboro, NC, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks mascot performs during the second half. The Bluejays defeated the Mountain Hawks 70-58 in the third round of the 2012 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

December 23 vs Grambling State

Dec 4, 2021; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Grambling State Tigers guard Cam Christon (1) defends against Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

December 30 vs Western Michigan

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 19: The Western Michigan Broncos mascot, Buster Bronco, entertains the fans during the first round game of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Vanderbilt University Commodores at TD Waterhouse Centre on March 19, 2004 in Orlando, Florida. The Broncos won 71-58. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

January 3 vs Minnesota

Nov 15, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Connor Essegian (3) congratulates Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) on scoring against the Green Bay Phoenix during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

January 7 at Illinois

Feb 2, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) moves past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jacob Grandison (3) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

January 10 vs Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks to his players during action Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

January 14 at Indiana

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard watches during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State at the Big Ten Conference men’s tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

January 17 vs Penn State

Mar 11, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

January 21 at Northwestern

Northwestern guard Boo Buie, left, drives to the basket past Wisconsin forward Carter Gilmore during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

January 25 at Maryland

Jan 9, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA;Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) takes a shot against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at the Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

January 28 vs Illinois

Feb 2, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) defends during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

February 2 vs Ohio State

Mar 25, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus performs against the Texas Longhorns in the Spokane regional semifinals of the women’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

February 5 vs Northwestern

Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) shoots the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

February 8 at Penn State

Mar 3, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry directs his players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

February 11 at Nebraska

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 22: Head coach Fred Hoiberg of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena on February 22, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

February 14 vs Michigan

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-63. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

February 18 vs Rutgers

Mar 16, 2022; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

February 22 vs Iowa

Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Frank McCaffery reacts following a technical foul called on his team in the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

February 26 at Michigan

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-63. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

March 2 vs Purdue

Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5) shoots as Purdue’s Jaden Ivey (23) and Zach Edey, right, watch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wahl had a team-high 19 points in Wisconsin’s 70-67 win. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

March 5 at Minnesota

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach Ben Johnson addresses the crowd during a senior night presentation following the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Tournament (March 8-12)

Jan 11, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; The Big Ten logo on the floor at the Kohl Center before the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Purdue Boilermakers. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire