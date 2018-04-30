The complete list of Ravens 2018 NFL Draft picks

For the casual fan, the 2018 NFL Draft probably held your attention through the first, maybe second, round.

You went on a journey with general manager Ozzie Newsome in the first-round, where he traded back twice to pick up TE Hayden Hurst and then trading with the Eagles at No. 32 to steal QB Lamar Jackson.

After a rollercoaster of emotions on the first night, you may have lost track of which prospects are now Baltimore Ravens. Here is a list of all 12 draft picks and what you need to know about them.

Round 1 (25th overall pick): TE Hayden Hurst

The Ravens didn't address their need at TE all offseason, so it was predicted they would take care of business in the first or second round.

Hurst was a walk-on at South Carolina at 21-years old where he finished his three-year career with 100 receptions, 1,281 yards and three touchdowns. Standing at 6'5", Hurst' draft profile describes his size, athleticism and strength as making him a well-rounded prospect. We have a feeling Flacco and Hurst will get to know one another very well during the 2018 season.

Round 1 (32nd overall pick): QB Lamar Jackson

Newsome surprised us all when he traded with the Eagles for their one and only first-round pick and drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson. The pick is a clear indication the Ravens are thinking about life after Flacco, even though they've spent the offseason signing offensive weapons for him.

Jackson has talent on the ground and in the air. At Louisville, Jackson won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and was a unanimous All-American as a sophomore. He also had 9,043 passing yards and 69 touchdowns and rushed for 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Talent at QB is clearly there, and with at least one year to learn under Flacco, Jackson could bring a new era to Ravens quarterbacks.

Round 3 (83rd overall pick): OT Orlando Brown

Early mock drafts had Brown going to the Ravens at No.16, but as time went on and his combine performance was underwhelming, the Ravens were able to wait for him until the third round. Brown has a special connection to the Ravens as his late father "Zeus" played six seasons for the organization.

The 6' 8", 345-pound lineman started all 40 career games at left tackle for Oklahoma and is just one of three players to be named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in both 2016 and 2017. Brown will compete with James Hurst to start at the right tackle position.

Round 3 (86th overall pick): TE Mark Andrews

The Ravens continue to add depth at TE with Oklahoma's Mark Andrews. Over three years with the Sooners, Andrews recorded 112 receptions, 1,765 yards averaging 15.8 yards-per-carry and 22 touchdowns. He also broke Oklahoma's all-time record for yards by a tight end.

His draft profile states, "He is a pass-catcher with a deft feel for route adjustments and operating in space against zone coverage. Andrews is a big, reliable target who doesn't need a spacious catch window to haul it in." Scouts also noted Andrews lacks blocking skills, a strength of first-round pick Hurst.

Round 4 (118th overall pick): CB Anthony Averett

It took the senior out of Alabama some time to get rooted in the football program. However, During the 2017-18 season, Averett had eight pass breakups and only one penalty. His 5'11"183-pound frame contributes to his speed, where he won New Jersey state titles in the 55-meter dash and high jump.

Averett will have some time to learn with Jimmy Smith expected to return to training camp healthy and Marlon Humphrey having a strong rookie season.

Round 4 (122nd overall pick): LB Kenny Young

Young's draft profile states, "NFL scouts are giving him high marks for his on-field performance, especially after a first-team All-Pac-12 senior year where he led UCLA with 110 tackles, 8.5 for loss, one sack, and three passes deflected. Young had a strong junior season, as well, and coaches voted him second-team all-conference for his efforts. He started all 12 games in 2016, making 90 tackles, 8.5 for loss, with five sacks, three passes defensed, and three fumble recoveries. The previous year, Young started 12 of 13 games, posting 69 stops, five for loss, and two forced fumbles. He even started six games as a true freshman, playing all 13 contests and recording 35 stops."

Young could become a protégé of C.J. Mosley and Kamalei Correa at ILB.

Round 4 (132nd overall pick): WR Jaleel Scott

Scott will have to work for a spot on the roster with the signings of Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead and John Brown.

While at New Mexico State, Scott recorded 73 receptions, 1,042 yards averaging 14.3 yards-per-carry and five touchdowns.

Round 5 (162nd overall pick): WR Jordan Lasley

Lasley's off the field issues could become a real problem for him in the NFL.

While at UCLA, Lasley had multiple suspensions and two arrests in 2016. He was also suspended for three games in 2017, where he had 69 receptions for 1,264 yards and nine touchdowns. Scouts also note that he has one of the worst drop rates for a receiver over the last two years. They are comparing his on the field talent to that of former Raven Torrey Smith.

Round 6 (190th overall pick): S DeShon Elliott

While at the University of Texas, Elliott earned unanimous first-team All-American and All-Big 12 honors, as well as being named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award presented to the nation's top defensive back. Elliott started 12 games in 2017 with 63 tackles, nine pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

He will have a shot at the 53-man roster behind Eric Weddle and Chuck Clark.

Round 6 (212 overall pick): T Greg Senat

Senat played basketball for two years at Wagner College before joining the football team and starting all 11 games in 2016 and 2017.

His draft profile states, "Senat is a project who might be able to find a spot on a practice squad while he works on getting bigger and better." Right now, he's slated behind starting RT Alex Lewis.

Round 6 (215th overall pick): C Bradley Bozeman

Bozeman started all 14 games his senior year with Alabama and was the anchor for the team during their National Championship run.

"His size is a big check mark in his favor, but he will be very limited by his lack of athletic ability," says his NFL Draft profile. Bozeman is also known for proposing to his girlfriend after the Crimson Tide's National Championship win.

Round 7 (238th overall pick): DE Zach Sieler

Sieler already holds a special role within the Baltimore Ravens organization as he was Ozzie Newsome's final draft pick after 22-years on the job.

At 6'6" 290 pounds, Sieler's draft profile states while at Ferris State he "whipped the competition in front of him on a regular basis and his traits are right in line with the NFL average for his position. Sieler played 4-3 defensive end and would bump inside as a rusher, but his playing style and size scream old-school, 3-4 defensive end. Sieler needs to prove that his production can translate at a reasonable level as a pro, but he has the size and ability to become a legitimate player in the league."

Right now, he's third in line on the depth chart behind Brandon Williams and Willie Henry.

