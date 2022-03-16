Complete list of Rams’ eight picks in 2022 NFL draft

The NFL handed out compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL draft on Tuesday, awarding 39 extra picks to 16 teams. The Los Angeles Rams were one of the biggest beneficiaries, landing five extra picks in the upcoming draft for their free agent losses last year, as well as the departure of Brad Holmes.

Amazingly, the Rams went from having just three picks to having eight – though none of them are in the first two rounds. Their first pick will be in Round 3, coming at No. 104 overall.

Below is the full list of the Rams’ picks in the 2022 draft, with compensatory picks being denoted by asterisks.

Round 3: No. 104*

Round 4: No. 142*

Round 5: No. 175

Round 6: No. 211*

Round 6: No. 212*

Round 6: No. 218*

Round 7: No. 239 (from MIA)

Round 7: No. 254

The Rams dealt away many of their picks in this year’s draft after acquiring Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Sony Michel. They also sent the Texans their fourth-rounder in the Brandin Cooks trade, so they were left with no picks in the first four rounds before these compensatory picks were announced.

Knowing Les Snead, he’s bound to trade at least one of the Rams’ eight selections, either for another player or to move up or down in the draft. So while they have eight picks right now, don’t be surprised if that number changes in the next month.