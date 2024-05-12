A complete list of the players who competed at Commanders rookie minicamp

The Washington Commanders opened rookie minicamp on Friday with much of the attention focused on quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Joining Daniels were the other eight players in Washington’s nine-player NFL draft class. The Commanders’ second pick, defensive tackle Johnny Newton, was in attendance, but he did not participate due to a foot injury.

Washington’s 11 undrafted free agents, some second-year players, and multiple tryout players also participated in this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Here’s a complete list, courtesy of Zach Selby:

QB Jayden Daniels

DT Johnny Newton (in attendance but did not participate)

CB Mike Sainristil

TE Ben Sinnott

OT Brandon Coleman

WR Luke McCaffrey

LB Jordan Magee

S Dominique Hampton

CB Chigozie Anusiem

QB Sam Hartman

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

OT David Nwaogwugwu

S Ben Nikkel

RB Austin Jones

S Tyler Owens

DT Norell Pollard

RB Michael Wiley

CB AJ Woods

TE Colson Yankoff

Second-year players

WR Kazmeir Allen

OL Mason Brooks

DT Haggai Ndubuisi (a part of the International Player Pathway Program)

CB Nick Whiteside

WR Brycen Tremayne

Tryout players

LB Bryce Gallagher

S Tre Jenkins

CB Nolan Johnson

WR Tykee Ogle-Kellogg

WR Nico Ragaini

CB Myles Sims

WR Khalil Tate

LB Noah Taylor

S Rodrick Ward

It wasn’t clear why some other second-year players, such as wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley or offensive tackle Braeden Daniels, could not participate. Head coach Dan Quinn was asked about Daniels, and he offered the following response.

Dan Quinn said the team got a look at OT Braeden Daniels with the veterans earlier this offseason. Not eligible for rookie camp even though he missed his entire rookie season. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 11, 2024

