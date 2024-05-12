Advertisement

A complete list of the players who competed at Commanders rookie minicamp

bryan manning
·1 min read

The Washington Commanders opened rookie minicamp on Friday with much of the attention focused on quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Joining Daniels were the other eight players in Washington’s nine-player NFL draft class. The Commanders’ second pick, defensive tackle Johnny Newton, was in attendance, but he did not participate due to a foot injury.

Washington’s 11 undrafted free agents, some second-year players, and multiple tryout players also participated in this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Here’s a complete list, courtesy of Zach Selby:

  • QB Jayden Daniels

  • DT Johnny Newton (in attendance but did not participate)

  • CB Mike Sainristil

  • TE Ben Sinnott

  • OT Brandon Coleman

  • WR Luke McCaffrey

  • LB Jordan Magee

  • S Dominique Hampton

  • CB Chigozie Anusiem

  • QB Sam Hartman

  • WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

  • OT David Nwaogwugwu

  • S Ben Nikkel

  • RB Austin Jones

  • S Tyler Owens

  • DT Norell Pollard

  • RB Michael Wiley

  • CB AJ Woods

  • TE Colson Yankoff

Second-year players

  • WR Kazmeir Allen

  • OL Mason Brooks

  • DT Haggai Ndubuisi (a part of the International Player Pathway Program)

  • CB Nick Whiteside

  • WR Brycen Tremayne

Tryout players

  • LB Bryce Gallagher

  • S Tre Jenkins

  • CB Nolan Johnson

  • WR Tykee Ogle-Kellogg

  • WR Nico Ragaini

  • CB Myles Sims

  • WR Khalil Tate

  • LB Noah Taylor

  • S Rodrick Ward

It wasn’t clear why some other second-year players, such as wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley or offensive tackle Braeden Daniels, could not participate. Head coach Dan Quinn was asked about Daniels, and he offered the following response.

 

 

