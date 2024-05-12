A complete list of the players who competed at Commanders rookie minicamp
The Washington Commanders opened rookie minicamp on Friday with much of the attention focused on quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Joining Daniels were the other eight players in Washington’s nine-player NFL draft class. The Commanders’ second pick, defensive tackle Johnny Newton, was in attendance, but he did not participate due to a foot injury.
Washington’s 11 undrafted free agents, some second-year players, and multiple tryout players also participated in this weekend’s rookie minicamp.
Here’s a complete list, courtesy of Zach Selby:
QB Jayden Daniels
DT Johnny Newton (in attendance but did not participate)
CB Mike Sainristil
TE Ben Sinnott
OT Brandon Coleman
WR Luke McCaffrey
LB Jordan Magee
S Dominique Hampton
CB Chigozie Anusiem
QB Sam Hartman
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
OT David Nwaogwugwu
S Ben Nikkel
RB Austin Jones
S Tyler Owens
DT Norell Pollard
RB Michael Wiley
CB AJ Woods
TE Colson Yankoff
Second-year players
WR Kazmeir Allen
OL Mason Brooks
DT Haggai Ndubuisi (a part of the International Player Pathway Program)
CB Nick Whiteside
WR Brycen Tremayne
Tryout players
LB Bryce Gallagher
S Tre Jenkins
CB Nolan Johnson
WR Tykee Ogle-Kellogg
WR Nico Ragaini
CB Myles Sims
WR Khalil Tate
LB Noah Taylor
S Rodrick Ward
It wasn’t clear why some other second-year players, such as wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley or offensive tackle Braeden Daniels, could not participate. Head coach Dan Quinn was asked about Daniels, and he offered the following response.
Dan Quinn said the team got a look at OT Braeden Daniels with the veterans earlier this offseason. Not eligible for rookie camp even though he missed his entire rookie season.
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 11, 2024