Complete list of Packers Wire’s ‘Unpacking Future Packers’ draft preview series

Packers Wire draft analyst Brennen Rupp is previewing the 2022 NFL draft with his special countdown series called “Unpacking Future Packers.” The series will highlight the skillsets of 100 different prospects and provide their individual fit with the Packers.

Last season’s No. 1 prospect on the countdown? Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, the Packers’ pick at No. 29 overall.

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The entire countdown will be linked in order here.

100: Clemson LB Baylon Spector

99: Alabama S Jordan Battle

98: Washington OL Luke Wattenberg

97: South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

96: Texas A&M S Leon O’Neal Jr.

95: Nebraska LB JoJo Domann

94: Oregon S Verone McKinley III

93: South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr.

92: Oregon State TE Teagan Quitoriano

91: Nebraska WR Samori Toure

90: Idaho State WR Tanner Conner

89: Pitt CB Damarii Mathis

88: LSU LB Damone Clark

87: Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

86: Clemson CB Mario Goodrich