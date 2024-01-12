Complete list of Ohio State football’s 2024 early enrollees

Ohio State football signed 21 prospects during the early signing period, a class that is ranked as the No. 5 class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

There was plenty of drama during that time, especially with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith waiting to send in his paperwork, and defensive end Eddrick Houston almost flipping to Alabama.

Both 5-stars ultimately signed with the Buckeyes, which helped keep the class inside the top-5 groups in the country. What happened next was extremely surprising, fifteen of those signees decided to enroll early. That’s great news because often the players who arrive on campus have a much better shot at contributing faster.

Here is the complete list of each Ohio State early enrollee, along with their recruiting rankings according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Offensive tackle Deontae Armstrong

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 428

Position: No. 34

State: No. 17 in Ohio

Interior offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 465

Position: No. 30

State: No. 19 in Ohio

Defensive end Eddrick Houston

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Eddrick Houston has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’4 270 DL from Buford, GA chose the Buckeyes over USC, Clemson, Georgia, & Alabama “Columbus here I come!”https://t.co/1ZYIm5wm0W pic.twitter.com/KDXw6Gut7s — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 22, 2023

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 26

Position: No. 5

State: No. 5 in Georgia

Cornerback Miles Lockhart

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 388

Position: No. 32

State: No. 9 in Arizona

Safety Jaylen McClain

Welcome 2024 New Members of BIA ! pic.twitter.com/e0xxU4WPtD — Tim Walton (@CoachTimWalton) January 8, 2024

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 28

Position: No. 269

State: No. 3 in New Jersey

Defensive tackle Eric Mensah

Mid-Year Dinner with our new Buckeyes 💯

#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/OtmAKftp0V — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 7, 2024

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 779

Position: No. 89

State: No. 13 in Virginia

Interior offensive lineman Ian Moore

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 137

Position: No. 6

State: No. 3 in Indiana

Quarterback Air Noland

Thanks for the opportunity Coach!

You won’t regret it 🤝 https://t.co/KHvdQP9IFh — Pʀᴇɴᴛɪss Aɪʀ Nᴏʟᴀɴᴅ. (@AirNoland_) December 21, 2023

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 36

Position: No. 4

State: No. 6 in Georgia

Running back James Peoples

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 95

Position: No. 7

State: No. 17 in Texas

Linebacker Payton Pierce

LBUFACTORY Was represented well today at the @AABonNBC game… Next stop LSU/OHIO ST. pic.twitter.com/SEkqEb0AnE — Coach Carlos Whitmire SR. (@CoachWhitmire) January 6, 2024

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 204

Position: No. 16

State: No. 35 in Texas

Cornerback Aaron Scott

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 34

Position: No. 2

State: No. 1 in Ohio

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 1

Position: No. 1

State: No. 1 in Florida

Linebacker Garrett Stover

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 105

Position: No. 9

State: No. 5 in Ohio

Cornerback Bryce West

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 58

Position: No. 4

State: No. 2 in Ohio

Running back Sam Williams-Dixon

Move in day!!!🤞🏾⭕️ — Sam Williams-Dixon (@SamuelDixon24) January 6, 2024

247Sports Ranking

Overall: No. 780

Position: No. 61 (Athlete)

State: No. 28 in Ohio

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire