Complete list of Ohio State football’s 2024 early enrollees
Ohio State football signed 21 prospects during the early signing period, a class that is ranked as the No. 5 class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
There was plenty of drama during that time, especially with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith waiting to send in his paperwork, and defensive end Eddrick Houston almost flipping to Alabama.
Both 5-stars ultimately signed with the Buckeyes, which helped keep the class inside the top-5 groups in the country. What happened next was extremely surprising, fifteen of those signees decided to enroll early. That’s great news because often the players who arrive on campus have a much better shot at contributing faster.
Here is the complete list of each Ohio State early enrollee, along with their recruiting rankings according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Offensive tackle Deontae Armstrong
Gangggg 🌰🌰 https://t.co/eszT52vBqU
— Deontae Armstrong (@DeonArmstrong30) January 10, 2024
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 428
Position: No. 34
State: No. 17 in Ohio
Interior offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong
Family 🤞🏾🌰 https://t.co/UDZBlzS4GL
— Devontae Armstrong (@Devontae_440) January 10, 2024
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 465
Position: No. 30
State: No. 19 in Ohio
Defensive end Eddrick Houston
BREAKING: Five-Star DL Eddrick Houston has Committed to Ohio State!
The 6’4 270 DL from Buford, GA chose the Buckeyes over USC, Clemson, Georgia, & Alabama
“Columbus here I come!”https://t.co/1ZYIm5wm0W pic.twitter.com/KDXw6Gut7s
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 22, 2023
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 26
Position: No. 5
State: No. 5 in Georgia
Cornerback Miles Lockhart
— Miles Lockhart (@MilesLockhart1) December 20, 2023
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 388
Position: No. 32
State: No. 9 in Arizona
Safety Jaylen McClain
Welcome 2024 New Members of BIA ! pic.twitter.com/e0xxU4WPtD
— Tim Walton (@CoachTimWalton) January 8, 2024
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 28
Position: No. 269
State: No. 3 in New Jersey
Defensive tackle Eric Mensah
Mid-Year Dinner with our new Buckeyes 💯
#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/OtmAKftp0V
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 7, 2024
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 779
Position: No. 89
State: No. 13 in Virginia
Interior offensive lineman Ian Moore
My Guy @IanMoore2024 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/9ePfaOPH4u
— 🤙🏾 (@Jermiah_Smith1) January 6, 2024
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 137
Position: No. 6
State: No. 3 in Indiana
Quarterback Air Noland
Thanks for the opportunity Coach!
You won’t regret it 🤝 https://t.co/KHvdQP9IFh
— Pʀᴇɴᴛɪss Aɪʀ Nᴏʟᴀɴᴅ. (@AirNoland_) December 21, 2023
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 36
Position: No. 4
State: No. 6 in Georgia
Running back James Peoples
— James (@James_peoples17) January 5, 2024
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 95
Position: No. 7
State: No. 17 in Texas
Linebacker Payton Pierce
LBUFACTORY Was represented well today at the @AABonNBC game… Next stop LSU/OHIO ST. pic.twitter.com/SEkqEb0AnE
— Coach Carlos Whitmire SR. (@CoachWhitmire) January 6, 2024
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 204
Position: No. 16
State: No. 35 in Texas
Cornerback Aaron Scott
O-H. pic.twitter.com/gonrIL5BJM
— Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) November 15, 2023
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 34
Position: No. 2
State: No. 1 in Ohio
Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith
Bigger Than Football ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mM7kf39EMI
— 🤙🏾 (@Jermiah_Smith1) January 10, 2024
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 1
Position: No. 1
State: No. 1 in Florida
Linebacker Garrett Stover
Five #Buckeyes signees after practice at the @AABonNBC East practice today with @HoustonEddrick0 @GarrettStover2 @Jermiah_Smith1 @IanMoore2024 & @James_peoples17 repping #OhioState pic.twitter.com/HNvgVvSU1N
— Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) January 4, 2024
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 105
Position: No. 9
State: No. 5 in Ohio
Cornerback Bryce West
— 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗰𝗲† (@bryvonny) December 21, 2023
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 58
Position: No. 4
State: No. 2 in Ohio
Running back Sam Williams-Dixon
Move in day!!!🤞🏾⭕️
— Sam Williams-Dixon (@SamuelDixon24) January 6, 2024
247Sports Ranking
Overall: No. 780
Position: No. 61 (Athlete)
State: No. 28 in Ohio