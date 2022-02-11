Complete list of all NFL Honors award winners from 2021 season

In this article:

The NFL Honors awards show is now in the books. During the two-hour primetime special, nods were given to the best plays and players of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Below is a complete list of this year’s awards winners.

Pepsi Rookie of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase

AP Defensive Player of the Year Presented by Castrol EDGE: Pittsburgh Steeler pass rusher T.J. Watt

Bridgestone Best Moment of the Year: Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s record-breaking 66-yard field goal

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Presented by NFL ALL DAY: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase

AP Offensive Player of the Year Presented by Microsoft Surface: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Presented by Old Spice: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Delivered with Uber Eats: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, Art McNally, Dick Vermeil

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: New England Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater

AP Comeback Player of the Year Presented by Bos: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA: Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck

Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow vs. Chiefs in Week 17

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

Bud Light Celly of the Year: Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins’s “Worm”

AP Coach of the Year Presented by Invisalign: Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Player of the Year: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Fan of the Year Presented by Captain Morgan: Atlanta Falcons fan Henry Ison

AP Most Valuable Player Delivered by Pizza Hut: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Presented by Nationwide: Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth

