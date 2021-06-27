Complete list of Houston’s draft assets, protections through 2028

As part of an ongoing rebuild, the Rockets have accumulated one of the NBA’s largest stockpiles of future draft considerations over the next seven years. Trades of prominent veteran players such as James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington, and beyond have allowed Houston general manager Rafael Stone to quickly build up draft assets.

These picks could provide an infusion of youth to Houston’s roster, or they may ultimately become valuable trade commodities. Through 2028, here’s an year-by-year list of where the Rockets stand, as of June 2021. (The 2028 cutoff date is because NBA teams are only allowed to trade draft picks for the next seven years.)

2021

No. 2 in first round (own pick)

No. 23 in first round (from Portland)

No. 24 in first round (from Milwaukee)

2022

Houston first-round pick

First-round selection from Brooklyn OR Miami (top-14 protected), whichever is higher

Detroit first-round pick (protections are top 16 in 2022, top 18 in 2023 and 2024, top 13 in 2025, top 11 in 2026, and top 9 in 2027; becomes second-round pick if still unconveyed at that time)

2023

Houston OR Brooklyn first-round pick, whichever is higher

Milwaukee first-round selection

Washington first-round pick (protections are top 14 in 2023, top 12 in 2024, top 10 in 2025, and top 8 in 2026; becomes two second-round picks if still unconveyed at that time)

2024

Brooklyn first-round pick

Houston second-round selection

Golden State second-round pick, protected for selections 56-60 (anything higher and it conveys)

2025

First-round pick from Houston, Oklahoma City, OR Brooklyn (Oklahoma City can swap its 2025 1st for Houston’s first-round pick, top-10 protected; after that is decided, Houston can swap whatever pick it has for Brooklyn’s selection, if desired)

Houston second-round selection

2026

Brooklyn first-round pick

Houston second-round selection

2027

Houston OR Brooklyn first-round pick, whichever is higher

2028

Houston first-round pick

Houston second-round selection

Any of the above picks that does not contain a reference to protections or pick-swap rights is fully owned by the Rockets for that year.

Story continues

Related

How Detroit winning the 2021 draft lottery may help future Houston pick After landing No. 2 pick, Rockets GM Rafael Stone confident in plan

How @BimaThug and I rank the trade value of the #Rockets 1st-round picks (excluding #2): 1. 2022 HOU

2. 2023 HOU/BKN

3. 2027 HOU/BKN

4. 2026 BKN

5. 2025 HOU/OKC/BKN

6. 2024 BKN

7. 2023 MIL

8. 2022 BKN

9. 2021 POR (#23)

10. 2021 MIL (#24)

11. 2022 DET*

12. 2023 WAS* *=protected — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) June 26, 2021

List