Complete list of Dolphins’ five picks in 2023 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL season has come to a close with the Kansas City Chief defeating the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second Super Bowl in the last four years.

Now, all 32 teams have entered offseason mode where they’ll try to make their rosters more competitive than they were the year prior, and one way to do that is through the draft.

The Miami Dolphins, due to a number of trades, and the forfeiting of their first-round pick due to tampering, have just five selections in the 2023 draft at the moment. Like last year, Miami fans will likely have to wait through the first night of the process to hear their team make a selection.

Below is the full list of the Dolphins’ picks in the 2023 draft:

Round 2: No. 52 overall

Round 3: No. 78 overall

Round 3: No. 85 overall

Round 6: No. 179 overall

Round 7: No. 241 overall

The draft is over two months away, and the Dolphins are always working with other teams on potential trades, so there’s a chance that more get added to this list by the time the selection process begins.

