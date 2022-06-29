Complete list of Arkansas football’s preseason All-SEC players across publications

Summertime in the South, the silly season.

It’s the time of the year, just before SEC Media Days in July, when predictors and prognosticators across the college football landscape are dropping predicted orders of finish and preseason all-conference players.

Three of the most significant of those all-SEC selections are with Athlon Sports and Phil Steele, the two most respected college-football-preview magazine publishers in the game. The other comes from AL.com, where the league’s 14 sports information directors make their selections.

Here, we’ve gathered all three that include Arkansas players in one list. It should help in the coming two months when we all get excited for the season to kickoff in September.

QB - KJ Jefferson

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) pitches the ball against the LSU Tigers in the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon: Third-team

RB - Rocket Sanders

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks ruling back Raheim Sanders (5) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon: Fourth-team

WR - Jadon Haselwood

Oklahoma’s Jadon Haselwood (11) can’t complete the catch as Iowa State’s Myles Purchase (15) defends during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Oklahoma won 28-21.

Ou Vs Iowa State Football

Phil Steele: Fourth-team

OG - Beaux Limmer

Sep 26, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) runs off the field during the second quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Steele: Fourth-team

Athlon: Third-team

C - Ricky Stromberg

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) gestures before a snap during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Steele: First-team

Athlon: First-team

AL.com: First-team

K - Cam Little

Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Cam Little (29) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon: Fourth-team

Phil Steele: Third-team

AL.com: Second-team



DT - Isaiah Nichols

Arkansas defender Isaiah Nichols against Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Phil Steele: Fourth-team

LB - Bumper Pool

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) is stopped short go the goal line by Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Poole (10) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon: First-team

Phil Steele: First-team

AL.com: First-team

LB - Drew Sanders

Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders (20) breaks up a pass intended for Mercer tight end Andrew May (82) Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama Vs Mercer

Athlon: Fourth-team

S - Jalen Catalon

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon: Second-team

Phil Steele: First-team

AL.com: Second-team

