Complete list of 2018 NBA Awards: Mutombo steals show as Harden wins MVP

James Harden was named the NBA MVP, but Dikembe Mutombo stole the show at the league's awards on Monday.

While all of the awards showed off just how good the 2017-18 season was, it was Mutombo who took centre stage with his acceptance speech for the Sager Strong Award.

Mutombo's speech could be described as nothing short of inspiring and his work with starting a hospital in his home nation of Congo has been incredible.

Houston Rockets star Harden beat fellow superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis to the MVP award.

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers opened things up by being named the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Simmons, 21, averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists in his rookie year. Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz took home Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 13.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey, who was fired after the season, was named the NBA's Coach of the Year. Casey was named the head coach of the Detroit Pistons after the season.

LeBron James won both the assist and clutch shot of the year and was awarded the play of the year by the fans for his game-winning three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves before the All-Star break.

Most Valuable Player: James Harden, Rockets

Kia Rookie of the Year: Ben Simmons, 76ers

Most Improved Player: Victor Oladipo, Pacers

Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Sixth Man of the Year: Lou Williams, Clippers

Coach of the Year: Dwane Casey, Raptors

NBA Cares Community Assist Award: Kevin Durant, Warriors

Teammate of the Year Award: Jamal Crawford, Timberwolves

Hustle Award: Amir Johnson, 76ers

Assist of the Year: LeBron James, Cavaliers

Block of the Year: Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Clutch Shot of the Year: LeBron James, Cavaliers

Dunk of the Year: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Handle of the Year: Kyrie Irving, Celtics

Play of the Year: LeBron James, Cavaliers

NBA Live Cover Boy: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Executive of the Year: Daryl Morey, Rockets

Sager Strong Award: Dikembe Mutombo