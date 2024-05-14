Complete list of all 105 winners of the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka won the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, for his third PGA title and fifth major in all.

He clinched the two-shot win with a final-round 67 for his third Wanamaker trophy.

He joins Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead with three PGA titles. Only three golfers have won the title more. Koepka also won the PGA in 2018 and 2019.

The 2023 PGA marks the third major he has won in New York, to go along with his 2019 PGA at Bethpage and his 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Here is a complete list of every PGA Championship winner along with the year, course and score.

Year Winner Course Score Total 2023 Brooks Koepka Oak Hill CC 72-66-66-67-271 9 under 2022 Justin Thomas Southern Hills CC 67-67-74-67-275 5 under 2021 Phil Mickelson The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island 70-69-70-73-282 6 under 2020 Collin Morikawa TPC Harding Park 69-69-65-64-267 13 under 2019 Brooks Koepka Bethpage Black 63-65-70-74-272 8 under 2018 Brooks Koepka Bellerive Country Club 69-63-66-66-264 16 under 2017 Justin Thomas Quail Hollow Club 73-66-69-68-276 8 under 2016 Jimmy Walker Baltusrol Golf Club 65-66-68-67-266 14 under 2015 Jason Day Whistling Straits 68-67-66-67-268 20 under 2014 Rory McIlroy Valhalla GC 66-67-67-68-268 16 under 2013 Jason Dufner Oak Hill CC 68-63-71-68-270 10 under 2012 Rory McIlroy The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island 67-75-67-66-275 13 under 2011 Keegan Bradley Atlanta Athletic Club 71-64-69-68-272 8 under 2010 Martin Kaymer Whistling Straits 72-68-67-70-277 11 under 2009 Y.E. Yang Hazeltine National GC 73-70-67-70-280 8 under 2008 Padraig Harrington Oakland Hills CC 71-74-66-66-277 3 under 2007 Tiger Woods Southern Hills CC 71-63-69-69-272 8 under 2006 Tiger Woods Medinah CC 69-68-65-68-270 18 under 2005 Phil Mickelson Baltusrol GC 67-65-72-72-276 4 under 2004 Vijay Singh Whistling Straits 67-68-69-76-280 8 under 2003 Shaun Micheel Oak Hill CC 69-68-69-70-276 4 under 2002 Rich Beem Hazeltine National GC 72-66-72-68-278 10 under 2001 David Toms Atlanta Athletic Club 66-65-65-69-265 15 under 2000 Tiger Woods Valhalla GC 66-67-70-67-270 18 under 1999 Tiger Woods Medinah CC 70-67-68-72-277 11 under 1998 Vijay Singh Sahalee GC 70-66-67-68-271 9 under 1997 Davis Love III Winged Foot 66-71-66-66-269 11 under 1996 Mark Brooks Valhalla GC 68-70-69-70-277 11 under 1995 Steve Elkington Riviera CC 68-67-68-64-267 17 under 1994 Nick Price Southern Hills CC 67-65-70-67-269 11 under 1993 Paul Azinger Inverness Club 69-66-69-68-272 12 under 1992 Nick Price Bellerive CC 70-70-68-70-278 6 under 1991 John Daly Crooked Stick GC 69-67-69-71-276 12 under 1990 Wayne Grady Shoal Creek CC 72-67-72-71-282 6 under 1989 Payne Stewart Kemper Lakes GC 74-66-69-67-276 12 under 1988 Jeff Sluman Oak Tree GC 69-70-68-65-272 12 under 1987 Larry Nelson PGA National 70-72-73-72-287 1 under 1986 Bob Tway Inverness Club 72-70-64-70-276 8 under 1985 Hubert Green Cherry Hills CC 67-69-70-72-278 10 under 1984 Lee Trevino Shoal Creek CC 69-68-67-69-273 15 under 1983 Hal Sutton Riviera CC 65-66-72-71-274 10 under 1982 Raymond Floyd Southern Hills CC 63-69-68-72-272 8 under 1981 Larry Nelson Atlanta Athletic Club 70-66-66-71-273 7 under 1980 Jack Nicklaus Oak Hill CC 70-69-66-69-274 6 under 1979 David Graham Oakland Hills GC 69-68-70-65-272 8 under 1978 John Mahaffey Oakmont CC 75-67-68-66-276 8 under 1977 Lanny Wadkins Pebble Beach Golf Links 69-71-72-70-282 3 under 1976 Dave Stockton Congressional CC 70-72-69-70-281 1 over 1975 Jack Nicklaus Firestone CC 70-68-67-71-276 4 under 1974 Lee Trevino Tanglewood GC 73-66-68-69-276 4 under 1973 Jack Nicklaus Canterbury GC 72-68-68-69-277 7 under 1972 Gary Player Oakland Hills CC 71-71-67-72-281 1 over 1971 Jack Nicklaus PGA National GC 69-69-70-73-281 7 under 1970 Dave Stockton Southern Hills CC 70-70-66-73-279 1 under 1969 Raymond Floyd NCR CC 69-66-67-74-276 8 under 1968 Julius Boros Pecan Valley CC 71-71-70-69-281 1 over 1967 Don January Columbine CC 71-72-70-68-281 7 under 1966 Al Geiberger Firestone CC 68-72-68-72-280 Even 1965 Dave Marr Laurel Valley CC 70-69-70-71-280 4 under 1964 Bobby Nichols Columbus CC 64-71-69-67-271 9 under 1963 Jack Nicklaus Dallas Athletic Club 69-73-69-68-279 5 under 1962 Gary Player Aronimink GC 72-67-69-70-278 2 under 1961 Jerry Barber Olympia Fields CC 69-67-71-70-277 3 under 1960 Jay Hebert Firestone CC 72-67-72-70-281 1 over 1959 Bob Rosburg Minneapolis GC 71-72-68-66-277 3 under 1958 Dow Finsterwald Llanerch CC 67-72-70-67-276 14 under 1957 Lionel Hebert Miami Valley CC d. Dow Finsterwald 2 and 1 1956 Jack Burke Jr. Blue Hill CC d. Ted Kroll 3 and 2 1955 Doug Ford Meadowbrook CC d. Cary Middlecoff 4 and 3 1954 Chick Harbert Keller GC d. Walter Burkemo 4 and 3 1953 Walter Burkemo Birmingham CC d. Felice Torza 2 and 1 1952 Jim Turnesa Big Spring CC d. Chick Harbert 1 up 1951 Sam Snead Oakmont CC d. Walter Burkemo 7 and 6 1950 Chandler Harper Scioto CC d. Henry Williams Jr. 4 and 3 1949 Sam Snead Hermitage CC d. Johnny Palmer 3 and 2 1948 Ben Hogan Norwood Hills CC d. Mike Turnesa 2 and 1 1947 Jim Ferrier Plum Hollow GC d. Chick Harbert 2 and 1 1946 Ben Hogan Portland GC d. Ed Oliver 6 and 4 1945 Byron Nelson Moraine CC d. Sam Byrd 4 and 3 1944 Bob Hamilton Manito G. & CC d. Byron Nelson 1 up 1943 No championship Due to WWII 1942 Sam Snead Seaview CC Jim Turnesa 2 and 1 1941 Vic Ghezzi Cherry Hills CC d. Byron Nelson 38 holes 1940 Byron Nelson Hershey CC d. Sam Snead 1 up 1939 Henry Picard Pomonok CC d. Byron Nelson 37 holes 1938 Paul Runyan Shawnee CC d. Sam Snead 8 and 7 1937 Denny Shute Pittsburgh F.C. d. Harold McSpaden 37 holes 1936 Denny Shute Pinehurst CC d. Jimmy Thomson 3 and 2 1935 Johnny Revolta Twin Hills CC d. Tommy Armour 5 and 4 1934 Paul Runyan Park CC d. Craig Wood 38 holes 1933 Gene Sarazen Blue Mound CC d. Willie Goggin 5 and 4 1932 Olin Dutra Keller GC d. Frank Walsh 4 and 3 1931 Tom Creavy Wannamoisett CC d. Denny Shute 2 and 1 1930 Tommy Armour Fresh Meadows CC d. Gene Sarazen 1 up 1929 Leo Diegel Hillcrest CC d. Johnny Farrell 6 and 4 1928 Leo Diegel Five Farms CC d. Al Espinosa 6 and 5 1927 Walter Hagen Cedar Crest CC d. Joe Turnesa 1 up 1926 Walter Hagen Salisbury G. L. d. Leo Diegel 5 and 3 1925 Walter Hagen Olympia Fields CC d. William Mehlhorn 6 and 5 1924 Walter Hagen French Lick d. James Barnes 2 up 1923 Gene Sarazen Pelham CC d. Walter Hagen 38 holes 1922 Gene Sarazen Oakmont CC d. Emmet French 4 and 3 1921 Walter Hagen Inwood CC d. James M. Barnes 3 and 2 1920 Jock Hutchison Flossmoor CC d. J. Douglas Edgar 1 up 1919 James M. Barnes Engineers CC d. Fred McLeod 6 and 5 1918 No championship Due to WWI 1917 No championship Due to WWI 1916 James M. Barnes Siwanoy CC d. Jock Hutchison 1 up

