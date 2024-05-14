Advertisement

Complete list of all 105 winners of the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka won the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, for his third PGA title and fifth major in all.

He clinched the two-shot win with a final-round 67 for his third Wanamaker trophy.

He joins Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead with three PGA titles. Only three golfers have won the title more. Koepka also won the PGA in 2018 and 2019.

The 2023 PGA marks the third major he has won in New York, to go along with his 2019 PGA at Bethpage and his 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Here is a complete list of every PGA Championship winner along with the year, course and score.

Year

Winner

Course

Score

Total

2023

Brooks Koepka

Oak Hill CC

72-66-66-67-271

9 under

2022

Justin Thomas

Southern Hills CC

67-67-74-67-275

5 under

2021

Phil Mickelson

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

70-69-70-73-282

6 under

2020

Collin Morikawa

TPC Harding Park

69-69-65-64-267

13 under

2019

Brooks Koepka

Bethpage Black

63-65-70-74-272

8 under

2018

Brooks Koepka

Bellerive Country Club

69-63-66-66-264

16 under

2017

Justin Thomas

Quail Hollow Club

73-66-69-68-276

8 under

2016

Jimmy Walker

Baltusrol Golf Club

65-66-68-67-266

14 under

2015

Jason Day

Whistling Straits

68-67-66-67-268

20 under

2014

Rory McIlroy

Valhalla GC

66-67-67-68-268

16 under

2013

Jason Dufner

Oak Hill CC

68-63-71-68-270

10 under

2012

Rory McIlroy

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

67-75-67-66-275

13 under

2011

Keegan Bradley

Atlanta Athletic Club

71-64-69-68-272

8 under

2010

Martin Kaymer

Whistling Straits

72-68-67-70-277

11 under

2009

Y.E. Yang

Hazeltine National GC

73-70-67-70-280

8 under

2008

Padraig Harrington

Oakland Hills CC

71-74-66-66-277

3 under

2007

Tiger Woods

Southern Hills CC

71-63-69-69-272

8 under

2006

Tiger Woods

Medinah CC

69-68-65-68-270

18 under

2005

Phil Mickelson

Baltusrol GC

67-65-72-72-276

4 under

2004

Vijay Singh

Whistling Straits

67-68-69-76-280

8 under

2003

Shaun Micheel

Oak Hill CC

69-68-69-70-276

4 under

2002

Rich Beem

Hazeltine National GC

72-66-72-68-278

10 under

2001

David Toms

Atlanta Athletic Club

66-65-65-69-265

15 under

2000

Tiger Woods

Valhalla GC

66-67-70-67-270

18 under

1999

Tiger Woods

Medinah CC

70-67-68-72-277

11 under

1998

Vijay Singh

Sahalee GC

70-66-67-68-271

9 under

1997

Davis Love III

Winged Foot

66-71-66-66-269

11 under

1996

Mark Brooks

Valhalla GC

68-70-69-70-277

11 under

1995

Steve Elkington

Riviera CC

68-67-68-64-267

17 under

1994

Nick Price

Southern Hills CC

67-65-70-67-269

11 under

1993

Paul Azinger

Inverness Club

69-66-69-68-272

12 under

1992

Nick Price

Bellerive CC

70-70-68-70-278

6 under

1991

John Daly

Crooked Stick GC

69-67-69-71-276

12 under

1990

Wayne Grady

Shoal Creek CC

72-67-72-71-282

6 under

1989

Payne Stewart

Kemper Lakes GC

74-66-69-67-276

12 under

1988

Jeff Sluman

Oak Tree GC

69-70-68-65-272

12 under

1987

Larry Nelson

PGA National

70-72-73-72-287

1 under

1986

Bob Tway

Inverness Club

72-70-64-70-276

8 under

1985

Hubert Green

Cherry Hills CC

67-69-70-72-278

10 under

1984

Lee Trevino

Shoal Creek CC

69-68-67-69-273

15 under

1983

Hal Sutton

Riviera CC

65-66-72-71-274

10 under

1982

Raymond Floyd

Southern Hills CC

63-69-68-72-272

8 under

1981

Larry Nelson

Atlanta Athletic Club

70-66-66-71-273

7 under

1980

Jack Nicklaus

Oak Hill CC

70-69-66-69-274

6 under

1979

David Graham

Oakland Hills GC

69-68-70-65-272

8 under

1978

John Mahaffey

Oakmont CC

75-67-68-66-276

8 under

1977

Lanny Wadkins

Pebble Beach Golf Links

69-71-72-70-282

3 under

1976

Dave Stockton

Congressional CC

70-72-69-70-281

1 over

1975

Jack Nicklaus

Firestone CC

70-68-67-71-276

4 under

1974

Lee Trevino

Tanglewood GC

73-66-68-69-276

4 under

1973

Jack Nicklaus

Canterbury GC

72-68-68-69-277

7 under

1972

Gary Player

Oakland Hills CC

71-71-67-72-281

1 over

1971

Jack Nicklaus

PGA National GC

69-69-70-73-281

7 under

1970

Dave Stockton

Southern Hills CC

70-70-66-73-279

1 under

1969

Raymond Floyd

NCR CC

69-66-67-74-276

8 under

1968

Julius Boros

Pecan Valley CC

71-71-70-69-281

1 over

1967

Don January

Columbine CC

71-72-70-68-281

7 under

1966

Al Geiberger

Firestone CC

68-72-68-72-280

Even

1965

Dave Marr

Laurel Valley CC

70-69-70-71-280

4 under

1964

Bobby Nichols

Columbus CC

64-71-69-67-271

9 under

1963

Jack Nicklaus

Dallas Athletic Club

69-73-69-68-279

5 under

1962

Gary Player

Aronimink GC

72-67-69-70-278

2 under

1961

Jerry Barber

Olympia Fields CC

69-67-71-70-277

3 under

1960

Jay Hebert

Firestone CC

72-67-72-70-281

1 over

1959

Bob Rosburg

Minneapolis GC

71-72-68-66-277

3 under

1958

Dow Finsterwald

Llanerch CC

67-72-70-67-276

14 under

1957

Lionel Hebert

Miami Valley CC

d. Dow Finsterwald

2 and 1

1956

Jack Burke Jr.

Blue Hill CC

d. Ted Kroll

3 and 2

1955

Doug Ford

Meadowbrook CC

d. Cary Middlecoff

4 and 3

1954

Chick Harbert

Keller GC

d. Walter Burkemo

4 and 3

1953

Walter Burkemo

Birmingham CC

d. Felice Torza

2 and 1

1952

Jim Turnesa

Big Spring CC

d. Chick Harbert

1 up

1951

Sam Snead

Oakmont CC

d. Walter Burkemo

7 and 6

1950

Chandler Harper

Scioto CC

d. Henry Williams Jr.

4 and 3

1949

Sam Snead

Hermitage CC

d. Johnny Palmer

3 and 2

1948

Ben Hogan

Norwood Hills CC

d. Mike Turnesa

2 and 1

1947

Jim Ferrier

Plum Hollow GC

d. Chick Harbert

2 and 1

1946

Ben Hogan

Portland GC

d. Ed Oliver

6 and 4

1945

Byron Nelson

Moraine CC

d. Sam Byrd

4 and 3

1944

Bob Hamilton

Manito G. & CC

d. Byron Nelson

1 up

1943

No championship

Due to WWII

1942

Sam Snead

Seaview CC

Jim Turnesa

2 and 1

1941

Vic Ghezzi

Cherry Hills CC

d. Byron Nelson

38 holes

1940

Byron Nelson

Hershey CC

d. Sam Snead

1 up

1939

Henry Picard

Pomonok CC

d. Byron Nelson

37 holes

1938

Paul Runyan

Shawnee CC

d. Sam Snead

8 and 7

1937

Denny Shute

Pittsburgh F.C.

d. Harold McSpaden

37 holes

1936

Denny Shute

Pinehurst CC

d. Jimmy Thomson

3 and 2

1935

Johnny Revolta

Twin Hills CC

d. Tommy Armour

5 and 4

1934

Paul Runyan

Park CC

d. Craig Wood

38 holes

1933

Gene Sarazen

Blue Mound CC

d. Willie Goggin

5 and 4

1932

Olin Dutra

Keller GC

d. Frank Walsh

4 and 3

1931

Tom Creavy

Wannamoisett CC

d. Denny Shute

2 and 1

1930

Tommy Armour

Fresh Meadows CC

d. Gene Sarazen

1 up

1929

Leo Diegel

Hillcrest CC

d. Johnny Farrell

6 and 4

1928

Leo Diegel

Five Farms CC

d. Al Espinosa

6 and 5

1927

Walter Hagen

Cedar Crest CC

d. Joe Turnesa

1 up

1926

Walter Hagen

Salisbury G. L.

d. Leo Diegel

5 and 3

1925

Walter Hagen

Olympia Fields CC

d. William Mehlhorn

6 and 5

1924

Walter Hagen

French Lick

d. James Barnes

2 up

1923

Gene Sarazen

Pelham CC

d. Walter Hagen

38 holes

1922

Gene Sarazen

Oakmont CC

d. Emmet French

4 and 3

1921

Walter Hagen

Inwood CC

d. James M. Barnes

3 and 2

1920

Jock Hutchison

Flossmoor CC

d. J. Douglas Edgar

1 up

1919

James M. Barnes

Engineers CC

d. Fred McLeod

6 and 5

1918

No championship

Due to WWI

1917

No championship

Due to WWI

1916

James M. Barnes

Siwanoy CC

d. Jock Hutchison

1 up

