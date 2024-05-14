Complete list of all 105 winners of the PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka won the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, for his third PGA title and fifth major in all.
He clinched the two-shot win with a final-round 67 for his third Wanamaker trophy.
He joins Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead with three PGA titles. Only three golfers have won the title more. Koepka also won the PGA in 2018 and 2019.
The 2023 PGA marks the third major he has won in New York, to go along with his 2019 PGA at Bethpage and his 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.
Here is a complete list of every PGA Championship winner along with the year, course and score.
Year
Winner
Course
Score
Total
2023
Brooks Koepka
Oak Hill CC
72-66-66-67-271
9 under
2022
Justin Thomas
Southern Hills CC
67-67-74-67-275
5 under
2021
Phil Mickelson
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
70-69-70-73-282
6 under
2020
Collin Morikawa
TPC Harding Park
69-69-65-64-267
13 under
2019
Brooks Koepka
Bethpage Black
63-65-70-74-272
8 under
2018
Brooks Koepka
Bellerive Country Club
69-63-66-66-264
16 under
2017
Justin Thomas
Quail Hollow Club
73-66-69-68-276
8 under
2016
Jimmy Walker
Baltusrol Golf Club
65-66-68-67-266
14 under
2015
Jason Day
Whistling Straits
68-67-66-67-268
20 under
2014
Rory McIlroy
Valhalla GC
66-67-67-68-268
16 under
2013
Jason Dufner
Oak Hill CC
68-63-71-68-270
10 under
2012
Rory McIlroy
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
67-75-67-66-275
13 under
2011
Keegan Bradley
Atlanta Athletic Club
71-64-69-68-272
8 under
2010
Martin Kaymer
Whistling Straits
72-68-67-70-277
11 under
2009
Y.E. Yang
Hazeltine National GC
73-70-67-70-280
8 under
2008
Padraig Harrington
Oakland Hills CC
71-74-66-66-277
3 under
2007
Tiger Woods
Southern Hills CC
71-63-69-69-272
8 under
2006
Tiger Woods
Medinah CC
69-68-65-68-270
18 under
2005
Phil Mickelson
Baltusrol GC
67-65-72-72-276
4 under
2004
Vijay Singh
Whistling Straits
67-68-69-76-280
8 under
2003
Shaun Micheel
Oak Hill CC
69-68-69-70-276
4 under
2002
Rich Beem
Hazeltine National GC
72-66-72-68-278
10 under
2001
David Toms
Atlanta Athletic Club
66-65-65-69-265
15 under
2000
Tiger Woods
Valhalla GC
66-67-70-67-270
18 under
1999
Tiger Woods
Medinah CC
70-67-68-72-277
11 under
1998
Vijay Singh
Sahalee GC
70-66-67-68-271
9 under
1997
Davis Love III
Winged Foot
66-71-66-66-269
11 under
1996
Mark Brooks
Valhalla GC
68-70-69-70-277
11 under
1995
Steve Elkington
Riviera CC
68-67-68-64-267
17 under
1994
Nick Price
Southern Hills CC
67-65-70-67-269
11 under
1993
Paul Azinger
Inverness Club
69-66-69-68-272
12 under
1992
Nick Price
Bellerive CC
70-70-68-70-278
6 under
1991
John Daly
Crooked Stick GC
69-67-69-71-276
12 under
1990
Wayne Grady
Shoal Creek CC
72-67-72-71-282
6 under
1989
Payne Stewart
Kemper Lakes GC
74-66-69-67-276
12 under
1988
Jeff Sluman
Oak Tree GC
69-70-68-65-272
12 under
1987
Larry Nelson
PGA National
70-72-73-72-287
1 under
1986
Bob Tway
Inverness Club
72-70-64-70-276
8 under
1985
Hubert Green
Cherry Hills CC
67-69-70-72-278
10 under
1984
Lee Trevino
Shoal Creek CC
69-68-67-69-273
15 under
1983
Hal Sutton
Riviera CC
65-66-72-71-274
10 under
1982
Raymond Floyd
Southern Hills CC
63-69-68-72-272
8 under
1981
Larry Nelson
Atlanta Athletic Club
70-66-66-71-273
7 under
1980
Jack Nicklaus
Oak Hill CC
70-69-66-69-274
6 under
1979
David Graham
Oakland Hills GC
69-68-70-65-272
8 under
1978
John Mahaffey
Oakmont CC
75-67-68-66-276
8 under
1977
Lanny Wadkins
Pebble Beach Golf Links
69-71-72-70-282
3 under
1976
Dave Stockton
Congressional CC
70-72-69-70-281
1 over
1975
Jack Nicklaus
Firestone CC
70-68-67-71-276
4 under
1974
Lee Trevino
Tanglewood GC
73-66-68-69-276
4 under
1973
Jack Nicklaus
Canterbury GC
72-68-68-69-277
7 under
1972
Gary Player
Oakland Hills CC
71-71-67-72-281
1 over
1971
Jack Nicklaus
PGA National GC
69-69-70-73-281
7 under
1970
Dave Stockton
Southern Hills CC
70-70-66-73-279
1 under
1969
Raymond Floyd
NCR CC
69-66-67-74-276
8 under
1968
Julius Boros
Pecan Valley CC
71-71-70-69-281
1 over
1967
Don January
Columbine CC
71-72-70-68-281
7 under
1966
Al Geiberger
Firestone CC
68-72-68-72-280
Even
1965
Dave Marr
Laurel Valley CC
70-69-70-71-280
4 under
1964
Bobby Nichols
Columbus CC
64-71-69-67-271
9 under
1963
Jack Nicklaus
Dallas Athletic Club
69-73-69-68-279
5 under
1962
Gary Player
Aronimink GC
72-67-69-70-278
2 under
1961
Jerry Barber
Olympia Fields CC
69-67-71-70-277
3 under
1960
Jay Hebert
Firestone CC
72-67-72-70-281
1 over
1959
Bob Rosburg
Minneapolis GC
71-72-68-66-277
3 under
1958
Dow Finsterwald
Llanerch CC
67-72-70-67-276
14 under
1957
Lionel Hebert
Miami Valley CC
d. Dow Finsterwald
2 and 1
1956
Jack Burke Jr.
Blue Hill CC
d. Ted Kroll
3 and 2
1955
Doug Ford
Meadowbrook CC
d. Cary Middlecoff
4 and 3
1954
Chick Harbert
Keller GC
d. Walter Burkemo
4 and 3
1953
Walter Burkemo
Birmingham CC
d. Felice Torza
2 and 1
1952
Jim Turnesa
Big Spring CC
d. Chick Harbert
1 up
1951
Sam Snead
Oakmont CC
d. Walter Burkemo
7 and 6
1950
Chandler Harper
Scioto CC
d. Henry Williams Jr.
4 and 3
1949
Sam Snead
Hermitage CC
d. Johnny Palmer
3 and 2
1948
Ben Hogan
Norwood Hills CC
d. Mike Turnesa
2 and 1
1947
Jim Ferrier
Plum Hollow GC
d. Chick Harbert
2 and 1
1946
Ben Hogan
Portland GC
d. Ed Oliver
6 and 4
1945
Byron Nelson
Moraine CC
d. Sam Byrd
4 and 3
1944
Bob Hamilton
Manito G. & CC
d. Byron Nelson
1 up
1943
No championship
Due to WWII
1942
Sam Snead
Seaview CC
Jim Turnesa
2 and 1
1941
Vic Ghezzi
Cherry Hills CC
d. Byron Nelson
38 holes
1940
Byron Nelson
Hershey CC
d. Sam Snead
1 up
1939
Henry Picard
Pomonok CC
d. Byron Nelson
37 holes
1938
Paul Runyan
Shawnee CC
d. Sam Snead
8 and 7
1937
Denny Shute
Pittsburgh F.C.
d. Harold McSpaden
37 holes
1936
Denny Shute
Pinehurst CC
d. Jimmy Thomson
3 and 2
1935
Johnny Revolta
Twin Hills CC
d. Tommy Armour
5 and 4
1934
Paul Runyan
Park CC
d. Craig Wood
38 holes
1933
Gene Sarazen
Blue Mound CC
d. Willie Goggin
5 and 4
1932
Olin Dutra
Keller GC
d. Frank Walsh
4 and 3
1931
Tom Creavy
Wannamoisett CC
d. Denny Shute
2 and 1
1930
Tommy Armour
Fresh Meadows CC
d. Gene Sarazen
1 up
1929
Leo Diegel
Hillcrest CC
d. Johnny Farrell
6 and 4
1928
Leo Diegel
Five Farms CC
d. Al Espinosa
6 and 5
1927
Walter Hagen
Cedar Crest CC
d. Joe Turnesa
1 up
1926
Walter Hagen
Salisbury G. L.
d. Leo Diegel
5 and 3
1925
Walter Hagen
Olympia Fields CC
d. William Mehlhorn
6 and 5
1924
Walter Hagen
French Lick
d. James Barnes
2 up
1923
Gene Sarazen
Pelham CC
d. Walter Hagen
38 holes
1922
Gene Sarazen
Oakmont CC
d. Emmet French
4 and 3
1921
Walter Hagen
Inwood CC
d. James M. Barnes
3 and 2
1920
Jock Hutchison
Flossmoor CC
d. J. Douglas Edgar
1 up
1919
James M. Barnes
Engineers CC
d. Fred McLeod
6 and 5
1918
No championship
Due to WWI
1917
No championship
Due to WWI
1916
James M. Barnes
Siwanoy CC
d. Jock Hutchison
1 up