Complete injury report for Tyrese Maxey, Sixers in Game 2 vs. Knicks

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of preparing for Game 2 of their Round 1 series with the New York Knicks, but there are some injury concerns for Philadelphia heading into Monday’s contest.

De’Anthony Melton (back injury recovery) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) both remain out for Game 2. One has to assume that Melton could return at some point in this series if he continues to progress in a positive direction.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) is listed as questionable. He had the same listing heading into Game 1 before giving it a go, but he did have a scare in the first half when he took a hard fall on the knee.

Tyrese Maxey will also join them on the injury report as he’s listed as questionable due to an illness. He did not participate in Monday morning’s shootaround.

If Embiid and Maxey can’t go, then the Sixers will continue to rely on others. However, when considering the magnitude of this contest, one has to assume that both will give it everything they have to give it a go.

Tip off from Madison Square Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

