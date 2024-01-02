Complete injury report for Robert Covington, Sixers vs. Bulls at home

The Philadelphia 76ers will return home on Tuesday to play host to the Chicago Bulls and look to get some revenge over the Bulls following a loss in Chicago on Saturday to end their 4-game road trip.

The Sixers will continue to be a bit short-handed for this contest. While Joel Embiid will return from a 4-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, the Sixers will now be without De’Anthony Melton for the matchup due to lumbar spine soreness.

The Sixers will also be without Robert Covington due to left knee effusion and Furkan Korkmaz is also out due to an illness.

With Melton out, it would have been nice to be able to lean on Covington to provide more off the bench, but with the Sixers now missing some wint depth, they will have to rely on others to step up.

Tip off from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire