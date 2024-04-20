Complete injury report for Joel Embiid, Sixers vs. Knicks in Game 1

The Philadelphia 76ers will begin the playoffs on Saturday with Game 1 of Round 1 against the New York Knicks. Entering the playoffs as the No. 7 seed after defeating the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, the Sixers will look to steal home-court advantage from the Knicks.

Once again, the Sixers will be without De’Anthony Melton due to back injury recovery. He has played in only seven games since the calendar turned to 2024 as the back issue has unfortunately limited him a bit.

Robert Covington also remains out due to a left knee bone bruise as it appears that his season is unfortunately likely over.

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to left knee injury recovery. When considering the magnitude of this game and how it’s the playoffs, the big fella is likely to play in this one.

Injury report for Game 1 vs. Knicks: OUT: De’Anthony Melton (back injury recovery), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 19, 2024

The Knicks took three out of four from the Sixers during the regular season, but Embiid played in only one of those games.

Tip off from Madison Square Garden is set for 6 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire