Complete injury report for Joel Embiid, Sixers vs. Knicks in Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers are back at home on Thursday to play host to the New York Knicks facing elimination once again. The Sixers were able to come up with an impressive win in Game 5 to stave off elimination and will have to do so again in Game 6.

The injury report for the Sixers remains the same. Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) is out again. Coach Nick Nurse mentioned that he will not return toward the end of the regular season.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) also remains questionable for this contest. He has been questionable for every game in this series thus far, but he has also played in every game so one has to assume that he will also play in this one with so much riding on it.

Injury report for Game 6 vs. Knicks: OUT: Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) May 1, 2024

The Sixers will look to tie the series at 3-3 and force a Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden after trailing the series 3-1. Tip off is set for 9 p.m. EDT from the Wells Fargo Center.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire