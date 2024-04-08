Complete injury report for De’Anthony Melton, Sixers vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers will return home for the final three games of the 2023-24 season looking to climb out of the play-in tournament. The Sixers have won five in a row and are just a game back of the Indiana Pacers for the No. 6 seed in the East.

The Sixers will host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and will be looking to take advantage of a struggling basketball team. In terms of the injury report, Robert Covington remains out due to a left knee bone bruise.

De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress) had not played since Feb. 27, but he has been upgraded to questionable against the Pistons. His return would be a big help to Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery), Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness), Tobias Harris (left knee contusion), and Kyle Lowry (left knee effusion) also join Melton under the questionable tag against the Pistons.

Tip off with the Pistons is set for 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday from the Wells Fargo Center.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire