The complete Houston Texans guide to the Russell Wilson trade

At surface value, the Russell Wilson trade is immediately one of the biggest in NFL history. The Denver Broncos received a Hall of Fame quarterback towards the end of his prime, but nevertheless very much still in it, to booster a roster that is one of the best in the league on paper. The addition of Wilson makes Denver an immediate Super Bowl contender and the AFC West the toughest conference in football. New coach Nathaniel Hackett has an immediate path to success in an AFC conference that promises to be a slugfest in 2021.

For Seattle, this is the move that launches a soft rebuild. Their disruptive relationship with Wilson has been public for a long time and the trade offers plenty of pieces moving forward to retool during the twilight of coach Pete Carroll’s career. The ninth overall (Round 1) and 40th overall (Round 2) selections in 2022, first and second round selections in 2023, in addition to Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, and failed quarterback project Drew Lock. In short, one offensive and defensive starter in addition to two selections in April that likely start immediately.

For the Houston Texans, this massive trade package has exclusively led to speculation regarding what the team may eventually receive for their own disgruntled quarterback. Age, issues off the field, injury history, and how the NFL operates make drawing an apples-to-apples comparison between Wilson and Deshaun Watson difficult. However, one day after the trade there are some things Houston fans can safely assume.

The Broncos won the trade, likely by a lot

Denver is the immediate winner of their trade with Seattle. They add a Super Bowl caliber quarterback who will help the team to compete for at least the next five years. Wilson has publicly admired Tom Brady and preached his own desire to play towards a late age for many years now, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Wilson continued to cook far longer than many are projecting.

In professional sports leagues, the team that receives the best player in a trade is generally hailed as the winner. This is especially true during the first season of games played, even if the pieces haven’t played out entirely yet. Look at the Ben Simmons-James Harden swap and the recent success and coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers for an example.

Barring a dramatic change in how successful the Seahawks are drafting, they’ve been one of the worst franchises in the league in that department — it will stay that way. People will point to the success of Denver and the process of Seattle is likely ignored until the returns are overwhelmingly evident.

This is how fans should brace for the Watson coverage. There will certainly be media personnel who laud the package received in return, as even Seattle had their own share of fans for what they received on Tuesday. However, largely in 2022 it’s going to be rough coverage as the country is reminded of just how talented Watson is as a player.

"It is almost impossible to give away a future Hall of Famer and a great QB like that and get back pieces that will amount to what you had."@SarahSpain calls the Broncos-Seahawks trade a 'good move' for Russell Wilson, not so good for Seattle. pic.twitter.com/mNIPVmpPs9 — Around The Horn (@AroundtheHorn) March 8, 2022

The national media is not friendly towards Houston. Buckle in for some negative trade coverage while Watson plays like himself until Nick Caserio’s draft success has time to come to fruition.

The Seahawks received close to appropriate trade value

Seattle failing to receive three first round picks for Wilson is likely bad news for Houston. Wilson may be older but is a similar caliber player and the going price discussion around elite quarterbacks such as Watson and Rodgers have revolved around three firsts.

Fortunately, examining the package as a whole shows the Seahawks simply decided to spread the wealth.

They took two second round picks that will be on the team within the next two years. Noah Fant is a young tight end and former first round selection that likely could have gathered a late second on the open market. Harris is a valuable piece on any defensive line in the league.

Carroll seemingly declined to initiate a full rebuild and instead took a sum of pieces that equal out to expectations on the Wilson trade. Their cutting of Bobby Wagner to open up $16 million in cap space likely makes Seattle aggressive spenders as they’ll try to build this team in Carroll’s general vision.

Run the ball well. Play great defense. Let the quarterback play largely a point guard role. Plenty of free agent quarterbacks on the market such as Mitch Trubisky or Teddy Bridgewater could play closer to the desired role of a Carroll quarterback at a much cheaper cost while Seattle bolsters much of the roster.

Four new starters and a quarterback more in line with the vision of the team is the ultimate selling point of this trade. Seattle likely got what they wanted according to their leadership at the top in Carroll and Schneider, even if it largely wasn’t what the public expected.

For Caserio and Houston, expect them to big fish hunt. They’re not walking away without their three firsts if Watson is able to be traded at full value.

The Texans have shown no urgency to rush their rebuild and that will allow Caserio to be more selective in the pieces he takes back. 30-year-old defensive tackles and failed project quarterbacks will not be selling points for Houston. Defensive starters and future keystones are far more likely desired for a team that is more than content to build slowly.

In short, expect the makeup of a Houston trade return to look different. Different front offices have different goals and Seattle and Houston just aren’t in the same places right now.

Deshaun Watson is more valuable than Wilson

It’s just not anywhere near as much as you think. Sorry.

Watson is a phenomenal talent; he’ll be just 27 years old when he starts the 2022 season. The young age offers an owner the potential of over a decade of franchise quarterback play, guaranteed competition within the division and locked in ticket sales. His contract gives four years of team control at a locked in price at a time when quarterbacks are more expensive every year. Watson is also likely a slightly better player at this stage of his career.

Wilson is also an amazing talent, likely a Hall-of-Famer when the time comes. However, he’s 33 years old and getting set to enter a phase of his career where retirement is generally considered to be firmly on the radar. Wilson’s contract is set to expire in two years and, after the hefty price that Denver paid, he’ll be in a position to leverage for upwards of $50 million per season if he wants to.

Younger, cheaper, more talented — there’s a reason you will hear some analysts come out in throes this week to proclaim Houston will get more for Watson that Seattle will. There are also many reasons why you won’t hear that.

Russell Wilson is the Seahawks Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the incredible work he's done at @SeattleChildren hospital, creating Blue Tuesday. Families who Russ has visited over the years shared their gratitude to Wilson in this video and it's getting dusty in here. pic.twitter.com/aSubMFhrBe — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 3, 2021

Watson is currently a problem child in the NFL. Watson is fresh off quitting on a franchise that promised him the second largest contract in NFL history just five months after signing it. There are currently 22 sexual assault allegations pending that bring with them a litany of pending civil and potentially criminal charges. He and his agent, David Mulugheta, have shown no issue wielding their leverage and no trade clauses at the absolute detriment of the Houston franchise.

Wilson is the absolute golden boy of the NFL. The past decade Wilson has largely stayed quiet and echoed “Go Hawks” while the franchise made it more than publicly know they didn’t value his services at the level of an elite quarterback.

Always been important to Seahawks GM John Schneider to see the top QBs throw live. But a couple people mentioned to me last night he'd be there, and it caught their attention for obvious reasons. You'll remember reaction from Camp Wilson to his presence at Josh Allen's Pro Day. https://t.co/As5Z9UCX95 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2021

Wilson won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2020, the league’s most prestigious honor. He was the face of the league’s campaign to vaccinate during COVID-19 and is generally regarded as the walking dad joke of the league. In regards to women, Wilson is just notorious for being an incredible step dad for Ciara’s children.

This isn’t just about the football players. Wilson is very easy to sell to your owner and your fanbase as the face of your franchise. He’s shown an unmitigated commitment to football rivaled by few in the league. If your quarterback is the CEO of your company, which many regard the position as, Wilson is the perfect hire.

Watson is not that. His acquisition, barring the clearing of all legal charges, will be decried by many around the country and his presence shunned by some fans. Can you convince your owner to spend hundreds of millions and valuable draft capital on someone who just held out after signing one of the largest contracts in NFL history? Are you sure that won’t happen to you?

Also, injuries? Advantage Russell Wilson. He’s missed three games during his entire 10 game career and had started every game prior to 2021. Watson has two career ACL tears, a severe injury, and has now not played football in well over a year. Don’t let recency bias distract you from this fact.

Watson is very likely more valuable than Wilson, the confounding variables however make it far closer than a discussion around age and contract.

Don’t expect any Watson trade return to far exceed the Wilson trade in value.

The potential suitors are crystal clear

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Watson is the last elite quarterback on the market.

With Aaron Rodgers and Wilson both off the market, permanently now, on Monday afternoon, Watson stands alone as an elite quarterback that can be found through any avenue other than the draft.

There are a lot of teams that believe they’re a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention in the NFL. Those calls will now all be directed to Caserio. A huge win for Houston.

For weeks now the primary two suitors for Watson’s services have been the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have made their desire for Watson public for over a year now while the Commanders are very desperate for a franchise quarterback, as evident in their offer for Wilson this past week.

The Washington Commanders initially offered the Seahawks first-round picks in 2022, 2023, 2024 for QB Russell Wilson, source close to the situation confirms. Talks ended there with Seattle seeking to move Wilson out of the NFC. (@granthpaulsen 1st on the picks) — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 8, 2022

Expect the market to heat up and a potential bidding war should Watson’s legal situation resolve in the next two months. Everyone has to go through Caserio if they expect to field elite quarterback play in 2022. Both of those rosters feature the defensive talent that Caserio has coveted during any Watson move.

In addition to Carolina and Washington, keep an eye out on Tampa Bay Buccaneers and even the Seahawks. Seattle could offer the ninth overall pick and two firsts in 2023 while Tampa Bay could throw together a package of future firsts and players if they’re not ready to tear it down.

Regardless of who makes the deal, the market is now firmly in Houston’s favor. In a game of supply and demand, the Texans hold all the leverage.

