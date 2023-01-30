A complete guide to Super Bowl 57: What to know about Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and more

The matchup for the Super Bowl, the most-anticipated sports championship and the biggest television program of the year, has been set.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

There is plenty of excitement around the two best teams in the NFL and the superstar entertainment. So even if you're not a football fan, at least you can enjoy the witty commercials and watch a thrilling concert that happens to be bookended by a game.

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl 57.

Who is playing in Super Bowl 57?

Super Bowl 57 will be one packed with storylines as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is facing off against his former team and it will also be a battle of brothers. Tight end Travis Kelce has broken records with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs while center Jason Kelce has bolstered the offensive line for the Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles are headed to their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33. This year, Hurts led the team to an 8-0 start and found success with receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. He has rushed for 15 touchdowns, 13 of which came in the regular season. The second-ranked defense is bolstered by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and linebackers T.J. Edwards and Haason Reddick, who was second in the league with 16 sacks in the regular season.

The Chiefs appear in their third Super Bowl in four years. Mahomes has led a high-powered offense, assisted by Kelce. The quarterback led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. Mahomes sprained his ankle in the divisional round, but bounced back to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship. The Chiefs went 14-3 in the regular season and won their seventh straight AFC West title. This is head coach Andy Reid's fourth time serving as head coach in the Super Bowl. He lost Super Bowl 39 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2004 season, but got his first win when the Chiefs captured Super Bowl 54 following the 2019 season. His Chiefs lost Super Bowl 55 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What TV channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl 57 will air on FOX and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who is announcing Super Bowl 57?

FOX's Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be the broadcasters for Super Bowl 57.

Where is the Super Bowl being played this year?

Super Bowl 57 will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is the home of the Arizona Cardinals, who did not make the playoffs this season. The venue has hosted two previous Super Bowls, in 2008 and 2015, when it was called University of Phoenix Stadium.

Who will sing the national anthem for Super Bowl 57? Who is singing the Black national anthem?

Country star Chris Stapleton is performing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl 57. Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur will be alongside him, signing the national anthem. Multi-platinum singer Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful" and Emmy award-winning performer Sheryl Lee Ralph is performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the Black national anthem, prior to kickoff.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl 57 halftime show?

Rihanna is the Super Bowl 57 halftime performer. The superstar singer will be giving her first public performance since 2018. Her last album was 2016's "ANTI." She made a return to music this year as part of the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack with the song "Lift Me Up," which gave Rihanna her first Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. Besides that, she has nine Grammy awards for her immense impact on the music industry.

Who are the Super Bowl officials?

Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl 57. This is his third Super Bowl. He will be joined by umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Jerod Phillips, line judge Jeff Bergman, field judge John Jenkins, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mark Butterworth. Ellison, Bergman, Hall and Paganelli have previously worked two other Super Bowls. This is the first championship game for Phillips, Jacobs and Butterworth.

Who is predicted to win Super Bowl 57?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the early favorite (-2.5) to win the Super Bowl, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

