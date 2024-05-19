A complete guide to the 33-car starting lineup for the 2024 Indianapolis 500

This is the starting lineup for the 2024 Indianapolis 500. The 200-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, on the 2½-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

The Indy 500 starting lineup features 11 rows of 3 drivers each, established through two days of qualifying. Scott McLaughlin's 234.220 mph qualifying effort is the best for a pole position winner in race history.

Speeds for Rows 1-2 were established in the Fast Six on May 19, and speeds for Rows 3-4 were set in the Fast 12; speeds for Rows 5-10 were set on May 18; speeds for Row 11 were established in last chance qualifying on May 19.

Pole day report: McLaughlin leads Team Penske front row sweep for 2024 Indy 500

Full breakdown: Get to know the IndyCar drivers and teams for the 2024 Indy 500

Includes starting position, (car number), driver name (R-rookie; W-Indy 500 winner), engine, team and 4-lap qualifying speed average. All cars have Dallara chassis and use Firestone tires.

2024 Indy 500 Row 1

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 1 (from left): Scott McLaughlin, Will Power, Josef Newgarden

(3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 234.220

2. (12) Will Power (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.917

3. (2) Josef Newgarden (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.808

2024 Indy 500 Row 2

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 2 (from left): Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson, Santino Ferrucci

4. (7) Alexander Rossi (W), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren 233.090

5. (17) Kyle Larson (R), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.846

6. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt, 232.692

2024 Indy 500 Row 3

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 3 (from left): Rinus VeeKay, Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

7. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.610

8. (5) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.584

9. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank, 232.305

Row 4

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 4 (from left): Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood, Ryan Hunter-Reay

10. (75) Takuma Sato (W), Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 232.171

11. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti Global, 230.993

12. (23), Ryan Hunter-Reay (W), Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 230.567

2024 Indy 500 Row 5

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 5 (from left): Colton Herta, Alex Palou, Callum Ilott

13. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti Global, 232.316

14. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.306

15. (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.230

2024 Indy 500 Row 6

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 6 (from left): Marcus Armstrong, Ed Carpenter, Kyffin Simpson

16. (11) Marcus Armstrong (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.183

17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.017

18. (4) Kyffin Simpson (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.948

2024 Indy 500 Row 7

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 7 (from left): Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon

19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Global, 231.890

20. (06) Helio Castroneves (W), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.871

21. (9) Scott Dixon (W), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.851

2024 Indy 500 Row 8

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 8 (from left): Agustin Canapino, Sting Ray Robb, Christian Rasmussen

22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.847

23. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt Racing, 231.826

24. (33) Christian Rasmussen (R), Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 231.851

2024 Indy 500 Row 9

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 9 (from left): Tom Blomqvist, Romain Grosjean, Linus Lundqvist

25. (66) Tom Blomqvist (R), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.578

26. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.514

27. (8) Linus Lundqvist (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.506

2024 Indy 500 Row 10

Row 10 for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Christian Lundgaard, Conor Daly, Pietro Fittipaldi

28. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.465

29. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 231.243

30. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.100

2024 Indy 500 Row 11

2024 Indianapolis 500 Row 11 (from left): Katherine Legge, Marcus Ericsson, Graham Rahal

31. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing, 230.092

32. (28) Marcus Ericsson (W), Honda, Andretti Global, 230.027

33. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 229.974

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2024 Indy 500 starting lineup; Scott McLaughlin wins pole position