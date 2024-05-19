A complete guide to the 33-car starting lineup for the 2024 Indianapolis 500
This is the starting lineup for the 2024 Indianapolis 500. The 200-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, on the 2½-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.
The Indy 500 starting lineup features 11 rows of 3 drivers each, established through two days of qualifying. Scott McLaughlin's 234.220 mph qualifying effort is the best for a pole position winner in race history.
Speeds for Rows 1-2 were established in the Fast Six on May 19, and speeds for Rows 3-4 were set in the Fast 12; speeds for Rows 5-10 were set on May 18; speeds for Row 11 were established in last chance qualifying on May 19.
Includes starting position, (car number), driver name (R-rookie; W-Indy 500 winner), engine, team and 4-lap qualifying speed average. All cars have Dallara chassis and use Firestone tires.
2024 Indy 500 Row 1
(3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 234.220
2. (12) Will Power (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.917
3. (2) Josef Newgarden (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.808
2024 Indy 500 Row 2
4. (7) Alexander Rossi (W), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren 233.090
5. (17) Kyle Larson (R), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.846
6. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt, 232.692
2024 Indy 500 Row 3
7. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.610
8. (5) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.584
9. (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank, 232.305
Row 4
10. (75) Takuma Sato (W), Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 232.171
11. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti Global, 230.993
12. (23), Ryan Hunter-Reay (W), Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 230.567
2024 Indy 500 Row 5
13. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti Global, 232.316
14. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.306
15. (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.230
2024 Indy 500 Row 6
16. (11) Marcus Armstrong (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.183
17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.017
18. (4) Kyffin Simpson (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.948
2024 Indy 500 Row 7
19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Global, 231.890
20. (06) Helio Castroneves (W), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.871
21. (9) Scott Dixon (W), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.851
2024 Indy 500 Row 8
22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.847
23. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt Racing, 231.826
24. (33) Christian Rasmussen (R), Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 231.851
2024 Indy 500 Row 9
25. (66) Tom Blomqvist (R), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.578
26. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.514
27. (8) Linus Lundqvist (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.506
2024 Indy 500 Row 10
28. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.465
29. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 231.243
30. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.100
2024 Indy 500 Row 11
31. (51) Katherine Legge, Honda, Dale Coyne Racing, 230.092
32. (28) Marcus Ericsson (W), Honda, Andretti Global, 230.027
33. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 229.974
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2024 Indy 500 starting lineup; Scott McLaughlin wins pole position