Complete game shutout from Braden Davis leads Sooners to Big 12 tournament win over TCU

The Big 12’s regular-season champions flexed their muscles in their Big 12 tournament opener. Oklahoma shut out the TCU Horned Frogs 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon behind a masterful pitching performance by Braden Davis.

Davis was locked in from the start. After giving up a one-out double to TCU’s Sam Myers in the top of the first, Davis would sit down the next 10 TCU batters. He generated some excellent swing and misses while also pitching to contact. The defense behind him made some outstanding plays in the field, like this catch by left fielder Kendall Pettis that helped minimize the first inning double.

While Davis locked down the Horned Frogs’ offense, the Sooners had to be patient against TCU starter and Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Peyton Tolle.

The Sooners finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth. A one-out walk by Michael Snyder was followed by an Anthony Mackenzie single. Jackson Nicklaus doubled to bring in Snyder to put Oklahoma up 1-0. Then with two outs in the inning, Pettis came through with a single to add to the Sooners lead and make it 2-0.

With a lead, Davis continued to deal.

Even though Oklahoma’s best power hitter, Bryce Madron, wasn’t playing, others picked up the slugging in his absence. Mackenzie homered to left center and Nicklaus followed that up with a homer of his own to give Oklahoma a 4-0 lead and chase Tolle right out of the game.

Those two runs would be the final nail in the coffin as Davis cruised to the finished line for the complete game shutout. He gave up just four hits and allowed zero walks. Davis also fanned nine TCU Horned Frogs in the effort.

He needed a career-high 120 pitches, but his Herculean effort puts Skip Johnson and the rest of the Oklahoma coaching staff in a favorable position to mix and match arms in Thursday’s game against the Kansas Jayhawks with no one extending themselves on Wednesday.

The Sooners and Jayhawks both won their first games of the tournament and will battle for a spot in the Big 12 semifinals on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The Big 12 foes did not play in the regular season.

