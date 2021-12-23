Complete coverage of the Gasparilla Bowl between Florida and UCF

Game day has arrived for the Florida Gators and Central Florida Knights, who get set to face each other for just the third time ever in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl held in Tampa, Florida. Raymond James Stadium is sure to be covered in a blend of both orange and blue as well as black and gold on Thursday night as the two schools fight for in-state bragging rights.

Neither team had aspired to play in the lower-tier bowl game at the beginning of the season, but disappointing campaigns — especially Florida, which ended up firing its head coach and two assistants before the end of the regular season — resulted in a preview of upcoming two-and-one series that begins in 2024.

A great deal has been researched and written on the topic, and we have it all right here for you below — from scouting reports to betting lines to media takes, you can find it simply all by scrolling down. Enjoy the game, football fans!

Gasparilla Bowl History

Check out the history of the Gasparilla Bowl in its many forms

“This will be the first time UF has played in the Tampa Bay area game while UCF has made four prior appearances — tied with the Marshall Thundering Herd for most in the bowl series’ history.” — Adam Dubbin

Florida vs. UCF History

A brief history of the Gators-Knights football series

“There have been only two meetings between the teams in history with UCF being a relatively young program, joining big boy football (a.k.a. FBS) in 1996, the year Florida won its first national championship.” — Pat Dooley

How to Watch

How to watch Florida football vs UCF Knights in Gasparilla Bowl

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Roddy Jones

Reporter: Taylor Davis

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Mick Hubert

Analyst: Lee McGriff

Reporter: Tate Casey

Betting Odds

Game day betting odds for Florida football vs UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

“Ahead of the game, according to the Tipico Sportsbook, the Gators’ edge dropped a point back to 6.5 over the Knights with the over-under falling back to 55.5 points. Florida’s money rose to minus-240 while Central Florida’s fell to plus-190 as of 9 a.m. EST on Thursday.” — Adam Dubbin

Story continues

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook

Expert Predictions

Expert Predictions: Who claims the state title in the Gasparilla Bowl?

“What is at stake here boils down to pride. A win for the Gators gives them the de facto state title among its collegiate peers while a victory for the Knights would be major bragging rights for the state’s flagship university’s little brother. Through that lens, this matchup appears to favor Central Florida — especially also considering that Raymond James Stadium is almost assured to be packed with plenty of black and gold.” — Adam Dubbin

Scouting Report

Scouting the UCF Knights ahead of the Gasparilla Bowl

“This game carries some intrigue, as some controversy arose between the two schools a couple years ago while attempting to schedule future non-conference matchups. The Knights wanted a home-and-home, while UF wanted a two-for-one. The schools eventually agreed on the latter and will play in Gainesville in 2024 and 2033 and Orlando in 2030.” — Tyler Nettuno

10 Important Facts

10 things to know about UF’s Gasparilla Bowl matchup vs UCF

“Here is the interesting thing about the Gasparilla Bowl – Central Florida got what it wanted, but I’m sure the Knights would have preferred one of their better teams received the chance to play the cross-state Gators in a bowl game.” — Pat Dooley

The Good and Bad of the Gasparilla Bowl

5 reasons why the Gasparilla Bowl is a great opportunity for Florida

“Coaches will tell you how important it is and certainly the fact that the Gasparilla Bowl is a sellout already tells us that the fans on both sides are excited. And we know UCF will be amped to get a game with the mighty Gators before the 2-for-1 kicks in during the 2024 season.” — Pat Dooley

5 downsides of Florida football playing in the Gasparilla Bowl

“This is written while also understanding that the bowls are a reward for players and can be of value. It’s just that the circumstances are different this year. Or maybe not. After all, the game is sold out. And it is one last chance to claim the state title. Here’s a look at why it might not be so great.” — Pat Dooley

10 Players to Watch

10 players to watch for when UF and UCF face off in Gasparilla Bowl

“That battle between Florida and UCF to prove who the best team in the state is take’s place on Thursday, and there are 10 players you should keep an eye on while watching the Gasparilla Bowl.” — David Rosenberg

Opinion

Gators could be embarrassed if they don’t take UCF seriously

“The Gators need to take the Knights seriously. Not just now, but moving forward. There was a certain energy present against FSU that wasn’t there for any other Florida game this season. UCF will have that energy on Thursday, and it needs to be matched for this game to stay close.” — David Rosenberg

Media Takes

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1