Complete College Football Conference Championships Schedule: TV Channels, Times

With the regular season mostly wrapped up, 20 teams will head into conference championship games this weekend ahead of Selection Day. Several teams are competing to clinch a title and secure a better bowl game slot, while College Football Playoff chances are on the line for other conference championship hopefuls.

Check out times and TV channels for all of the FBS conference championship games taking place this weekend:

Friday, Nov. 30

• 7 p.m. MAC: Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo at Ford Field (ESPN2)

• 8 p.m. Pac-12: No. 17 Utah vs. No. 11 Washington at Levi's Stadium (FOX)

Saturday, Dec. 1

• Noon Big 12: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Texas at AT&T Stadium (ABC)

• Noon Sun Belt: Louisiana at Appalachian State (ESPN)

• 1:30 p.m. Conference USA: UAB at Middle Tennessee (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m. AAC: Memphis at No. 8 UCF (ABC)

• 4 p.m. SEC: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (CBS)

• 7:45 p.m. Mountain West: No. 25 Fresno State at No. 22 Boise State (ESPN)

• 8 p.m. Big Ten: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 21 Northwestern at Lucas Oil Stadium (FOX)

• 8 p.m. ACC: No. 2 Clemson vs. Pittsburgh at Bank of America Stadium (ABC)

After the conference champions are decided, the College Football Playoff selection committee will meet on Sunday, Dec. 2 to determine bowl games.